Ozark Regional Transit announces additional Saturday service in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ozark Regional Transit has announced it will begin offering additional service in the city starting this weekend.

Route 20, a fixed route currently operating Monday through Friday in the city, will be offered from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, according to a press release from Jeff Hatley with the transit. The change starts this Saturday.

Points of interest along the route include the Fayetteville Public Library, Walker Park, the Fayetteville Square and the Walton Arts Center, according to the transit provider's website.

Two on-demand transit vehicles already operate in the city on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and this service will continue as well, according to the release.