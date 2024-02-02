Pair of blood drives set in Fayetteville next week

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two blood drives are planned in the city next week benefiting a pair of organizations.

The American Red Cross and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are teaming up for the Winter Tip-Off Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the Union Ballroom on the university campus, according to a news release from the Red Cross. People who donate during February will receive a $20 Amazon gift card and a shirt.

The release says the Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage due to effects from severe winter weather around the country. It says blood drives have been canceled in nearly every state where the organization collects blood.

People can go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to set up an appointment, the release says.

The city is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the downtown square, according to a news release from the city. The blood center's "Bloodmobile" will be on site to collect donations, and donors will receive a hoodie.

The release says appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/132177.