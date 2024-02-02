Police ID man found fatally shot Thursday in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Friday identified a man found shot dead Thursday, a day after a missing persons report was filed about him.

Qwun'Don Marks, 23, was found in his vehicle shortly after noon in the 2100 block of Security Avenue, police spokesman Mark Edwards said Friday.

Marks was reported missing on Wednesday, a police incident report showed. At that time, the woman filing the missing persons report told police she hadn't heard from Marks since Monday night.

The report does not specify how the woman knew Marks.

The woman showed police Marks' last known location near Interstate 630, based on his phone's location services, the report states, but officers didn't find any sign of him at that location.

Marks' license plate had been captured near the east end of Little Rock by the department's license plate reader system on Monday, about two hours before the woman last heard from him, but it had not been sighted since, the report states.

Police found Marks' body Thursday while checking on the vehicle, which had been identified from the missing persons report, Edwards said.