Northwest Arkanas basketball notebook

PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville Tigers win at Springdale; Huntsville-Shiloh Christian boys to square off

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by NWA Democrat-Gazette

Bentonville guard Jayvn Williams (11) dribbles the ball in the first quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Tiger Arena in Bentonville. Bentonville picked up a key 6A-West Conference win last Tuesday at Springdale. The Tigers host Rogers Heritage on Friday.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

Bentonville may have turned its season around with Tuesday's 61-47 victory at Springdale.

The road win came after the Tigers lost consecutive games to Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber, the top teams in the 6A-West Conference.