PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville Tigers win at Springdale; Huntsville-Shiloh Christian boys to square off

Bentonville may have turned its season around with Tuesday's 61-47 victory at Springdale.
The road win came after the Tigers lost consecutive games to Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber, the top teams in the 6A-West Conference.
Northwest Arkanas basketball notebook
Today at 1:00 a.m.
