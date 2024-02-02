Project ADAM drill helps sharpen life-saving skills for emergency team at Springdale High School

SPRINGDALE -- It was just a drill, but that doesn't mean the Springdale High School emergency response team didn't feel the pressure.

"It's very hard to remain calm," said Robin Pinkley, a team member and teacher at the school's medical academy. "One, you have everybody watching. And two, if it was the real person, your nerves are going to be on high alert. Trying to remain calm in a drill will help you."

And practice can reduce nerves, she said.

Pinkley and the response team participated in a drill Thursday at Springdale High School that involved Springdale Fire Department and EMS personnel.

In such exercises, a CPR manikin is placed at an undisclosed area of a school and a random person is told there's a medical emergency. The school is expected to activate its response group, locate the manikin and start CPR. A school representative calls 911, and the local fire department and EMS teams respond.

The drills are part of the Project ADAM and Heart Safe School initiatives. The Heart Safe program is linked to Project ADAM, a nonprofit national organization started in 1999 after a series of sudden deaths of high school athletes in Wisconsin and Georgia, according to the Arkansas Children's Hospital website.

ADAM is an acronym for Automated Defibrillators in Adam's Memory. The program honors the memory of Adam Lemel, a 17-year-old Whitefish Bay, Wisc., high school student who collapsed and died while playing basketball, according to the Arkansas Children's website.

To be certified as Heart Safe, a school's emergency response team must be trained to recognize and swiftly respond to cardiac arrest situations. All 31 schools in the Springdale district are designated as Heart Safe, said Amy Schultz, the district's director of nursing.

"That means we have a detailed plan in place in the event of a cardiac arrest," Schultz said. "It is important for student safety. We do have a cardiac arrest team in every building, and they have been practicing. We know what to do, and we can save lives."

Each team member has a role in an emergency, Schultz said.

The instruction provided by the district has been great, Pinkley said.

"Our nurses here at school have done a really great job preparing all of us," Pinkley said. "We have drills. They send out emails as reminders of what to do in case we should find someone down."

Charles Wooley, the outreach coordinator for the Heart Institute at Arkansas Children's, oversees the program in all state school districts. He said 135 schools are designated as Heart Safe, and the number is growing.

"We have created a layer of preparedness with these teams and with these plans that wasn't there before," Wooley said.

He praised the work of Northwest Arkansas' professional emergency responders but said they're very busy and adding a layer of civilian help can make a difference.

Wooley praised the teachers and staffers on the school response groups, too.

Only adults are allowed on the emergency response teams, Schultz said.

"We are talking to people who are not medical providers. They didn't grow up to be doctors or nurses or first responders," Wooley said. "They wanted to be educators. But when you ask them to step in, to help somebody, they do it because they want to support each other, and they want to be there for the kids. It's pretty amazing to watch."

Cardiac arrest situations aren't the same as a heart attack, according to Wooley. Cardiac arrest is sudden, with a person collapsing or slumping over, and indicates an electrical problem as the heart can't conduct electricity in an organized manner and pump blood. The onset of a heart attack is more gradual in nature, Wooley said.

The only chance for survival with cardiac arrest is early CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator that sends an electric shock to the heart, Wooley said.

"If we're not able to deliver electricity through defibrillation in the first three minutes, we really go backwards on survivability," Wooley said Thursday. "We're building in people who are ready and willing to step in and do high-quality CPR, ready and willing to defibrillate."

In Thursday's drill, a manikin of a young boy, looking to be around 8 years old, was placed on the school cafeteria floor before the alert went out. Multiple team members took turns providing CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before EMS and fire department personnel arrived. The professionals performed their life-saving techniques while calmly talking and analyzing the scene.

Schultz said the drill was a success and noted the use of a high-fidelity manikin allowed emergency services workers to take their training a step further.

"The high-fidelity manikin is able to do more," Schultz said, explaining EMS is able to intubate, start an IV and give medications.

Pinkley said the drill went well.

"We responded quickly, started compressions, that's the most important thing," she said.

Instructor Josh Davis conducts life saving emergency procedures on a manikinThursday during an emergency drill at Springdale High School in Springdale. The drill focused on the response to an emergency event on campus and increasing the speed with which CPR and automated defibrillators use can be administered.



