Protect children

Doctors at Arkansas Children's Hospital treat a large number of injuries to children and adolescents from all over the state. As we work to raise public awareness of the growing number of severe, permanent, maiming injuries involving children and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), we hope to discourage unsafe use of these vehicles.

While these vehicles are attractive to children and adolescents, ATVs can be dangerous when not used properly due to the high speeds they can reach, their heavy weight, and the uneven terrain they're used to traverse. ATVs are often used in the woods or along trails without adult supervision. Young drivers often wander onto roadways where they may suddenly encounter cars and trucks.

How big is this problem? We treat new ATV injury cases almost every day at Arkansas Children's two hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, varying in severity. Injuries may include dislocations, fractured limbs, internal bleeding of the abdomen or chest, or damage to the spine and spinal cord or head and brain.

Some injuries are minor and will result in a full recovery after some healing, while many are severe and downright tragic. This year alone, we have cared for children who required amputations, needed extensive post-ICU rehabilitation and even died as a result of ATV injuries.

Certain behaviors including riding with multiple riders, without protective gear or helmet, at increased speeds, at night, on roadways, without supervision and without training put children at higher risk for ATV injuries. Often, there are multiple risky behaviors present at the same time. With few states requiring licenses and no nationally mandated safety standards, several health organizations have recognized the need to educate on the dangers of ATV use by children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is a major supporter of health issues for children. The AAP recognizes several safety practices for ATV operators, based on the most serious risk factors for pediatric deaths and injuries. All available evidence indicates that parents and other adults who fail to enforce these safety rules with children are placing them in significant and unnecessary danger of injury.

The AAP recommendations are as follows:

Never carry or ride as a passenger on a single-rider ATV.

Never cross/operate an ATV on a public roadway.

Never operate an ATV at night.

Never operate an ATV under the influence of alcohol, illicit drugs, or substances or medications that physically or cognitively impair ability.

Children younger than 16 should never drive an ATV. Younger children have limitations in physical, mental, and cognitive maturity to operate these devices appropriately.

Only operate ATVs that are the right size for the operator, following age and fit criteria recommendations.

Always wear a Department of Transportation-compliant helmet.

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) also recognizes the need to educate on the dangers of ATV use by children. The AAOS recommendations are as follows:

All ATV operators should be licensed and undergo a hands-on training course. Both children and adults should be able to demonstrate competence in handling the vehicle and knowledge of the potential safety hazard.

Operators should always wear protective gear. Helmets are essential in reducing the risk of head injury. Wearing protective gloves, goggles, heavy boots and long pants can also help reduce injuries.

Only one person should ride a vehicle intended for single-person use. Adding a passenger increases the likelihood that the ATV will tip or turn over.

ATVs should only be used during daylight hours. In the varied terrain in which ATVs are most used, good visibility is required. Riding after dark is especially dangerous. The lights attached to an ATV cannot provide enough properly directed illumination when the vehicle is bouncing or turning.

What can we do in Arkansas? Recognizing that ATVs are a part of rural life and culture, there are some achievable and sensible recommendations we can adopt:

First, do not let very young children drive or ride on ATVs.

Second, avoid multiple riders and always use safety gear--especially helmets.

Third, stay off roadways and do not ride at night.

Finally, parents and caregivers should supervise when their children use ATVs. At Arkansas Children's, we care about the safety of your children, just like you.

Dr. Dale Blasier is an orthopedic surgeon at Arkansas Children's Hospital and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Amber Ritchie, R.N., is a pediatric orthopedic nurse at Arkansas Children's.