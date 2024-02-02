



Record winds create havoc in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norway's most powerful storm in more than three decades ripped off roofs, heightened avalanche risks, canceled flights and cut power as it raged in parts of the Scandinavian country Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds brought gusts of up to 112 miles per hour in some places. A new national wind speed record of 121.7 miles per hour was recorded locally early Thursday on the island of Soemma, the Norwegian Meteorological Institute said.

Near Laerdal, a small, picturesque town northeast of Bergen, Norway's second-largest city, a bus with 14 passengers was blown off a road, though no injuries were reported, police said.

Some areas flooded, and airlines and ferry operators suspended service. There were scattered reports of closed schools, roads, tunnels and bridges because of strong wind, rain and snow. An estimated 12,000 households were without power.

Hurricane-strength gusts were also reported overnight in Sweden. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued a red warning, its highest alert, for the western part of the Norrbottens district, which borders Norway. Local media reported that schools shut down in the Swedish town of Kiruna.

The storm, named Ingunn by Norwegian meteorologists, landed in central Norway on Wednesday afternoon before moving north Thursday.

Trump's Steele-dossier suit dismissed

LONDON -- A judge in London on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by former U.S. President Donald Trump that accused a former British spy of making "shocking and scandalous claims" that were false and harmed his reputation.

Judge Karen Steyn said the case Trump filed against Orbis Business Intelligence should be dismissed. "There are no compelling reasons to allow the claim to proceed to trial," she said.

Orbis Business Intelligence was founded by Christopher Steele, who created a dossier in 2016 that contained rumors and uncorroborated allegations that caused a political storm just before Trump's inauguration.

Trump said the dossier was fake news and a political witch hunt. He sought damages from Orbis for allegedly violating British data protection laws.

Steele, who once ran the Russia desk for Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, was paid by Democrats to compile research that included salacious allegations that Russians could potentially use to blackmail Trump.

Orbis said the lawsuit should be thrown out because the report was never meant to be made public and was published by BuzzFeed without the permission of Steele or Orbis. It also said the claim was filed too late.

The judge agreed, concluding Trump had "chosen to allow many years to elapse -- without any attempt to vindicate his reputation in this jurisdiction -- since he was first made aware of the dossier" in January 2017.

Missing cardinal found, church says

PANAMA CITY -- Authorities have found alive a Roman Catholic cardinal who disappeared this week in western Panama near the border with Costa Rica, church officials said Thursday, hours after confirming the cleric's disappearance.

Panama's Episcopal Conference said in a statement Thursday afternoon that Spanish Cardinal José Luis Lacunza had been found after last being seen Tuesday. They did not immediately provide details.

Prosecutors in the state of Chiriqui had said earlier in the day that they opened an investigation. Lacunza, 79, is the bishop for the David archdiocese in Chiriqui.

The archdiocese confirmed in a statement that Lacunza had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon and said it had reported his disappearance to authorities.

Panama's interim attorney general, Javier Caraballo, told reporters in Panama City that investigators were traveling from the capital to Chiriqui to conduct interviews.

Lacunza is the only Catholic cardinal in Panama.

Russia orders confinement for journalist

MOSCOW -- A Russian court on Thursday ordered a detained Russian-American journalist to be held in jail for two more months pending trial in a case widely seen as part of the Kremlin's unrelenting crackdown on dissent and free speech.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir service, was taken into custody on Oct. 18 and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent while collecting information about the Russian military. Later, she was also charged with spreading "false information" about the Russian military.

Kurmasheva, who holds U.S. and Russian citizenship and lives in Prague with her husband and two daughters, could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

The court in Tatarstan has rejected appeals from Kurmasheva's lawyer to place her under house arrest.

RFE/RL expressed outrage over Thursday's court decision to extend Kurmasheva's detention until April 5 and demanded her immediate release.

"Russian authorities are conducting a deplorable criminal campaign against the wrongfully detained Alsu Kurmasheva," RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement. He said she was jailed and "treated unjustly simply because she is an American journalist."





Police warns against dangerous conditions in Bodø, Northern Norway, during extreme weather, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Residents of central Norway awoke to scenes of havoc and homes without power Thursday, following the country's most powerful storm in more than three decades. (Per-Inge Johnsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)



Boats in the harbour of Bodø, Northern Norway, during extreme weather, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Residents of central Norway awoke to scenes of havoc and homes without power Thursday, following the country's most powerful storm in more than three decades. (Per-Inge Johnsen/NTB Scanpix via AP)







Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty’s editor Alsu Kurmasheva stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday. (AP/Vladislav Mikhnevskii)





