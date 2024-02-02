Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 51-158 (32.3%)

LEE'S LOCK Therideofalifetime in the 10th

BEST BET Asternia in the eighth

LONG SHOT Icarus in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

AMY Z** finished second behind a front-running post-time favorite, and she has route speed and is treated with Lasix for the first time. HAPPY TALK showed improve early speed in blinkers finishing only one length behind the top selection, and she is another treated with bleeder medication Lasix for the first time. CATALYST broke slowly and never reached contention in a disappointing debut, but the beaten post-time favorite trains well and deserves another chance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Amy ZArrietaVon Hemel5-2

6 Happy TalkJuarezLukas3-1

2 CatalystRosarioAsmussen7-2

1 Midsummer MarchLeparouxMcPeek5-1

3 Ava's LookTorresMott8-1

9 Little JamieVazquezMedina10-1

5 In Just My HeelsBejaranoMoquett12-1

7 My Favorite GirlEsquivelMcPeek15-1

8 Off the LamSantanaGutierrez20-1

2 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

BLAME J D** raced evenly in a fifth-place return to the races, but he is taking a drop in class and should get an ideal trip behind a likely fast and contentious pace. TRAFFIC CONTROL earned Beyer figures at Remington good enough to win at this level, and he may not have cared for the track in his last race at Delta Downs. CAMPISI is the speed of the early speed and he will be difficult to catch if able to dictate the pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Blame J DHernandezGreen3-1

10 Traffic ControlBealmearBroberg4-1

8 CampisiDe La CruzJansen7-2

9 Hightail CowboyGallardoRobertson9-2

13 Twisted DixieTorresFires5-1

4 Holding PatternQuinonezSwearingen8-1

3 Heritage ParkZimmermanMartin12-1

7 Reef's DestinyHarrCline12-1

5 Jacks Spring BreakCourtDonaldson12-1

1 Stomping HotrodVazquezCates20-1

2 Promising ShoesWalesHornsby30-1

11 Citrus BayJuarezTranquilino30-1

12 Rosie's BoyBaileyMcBride30-1

3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $24,000

OCEAN BIRD*** was bet down and showed good speed before tiring in the stretch in her debut at Keeneland. She is taking a significant drop and has worked well locally for winning trainer Norm Casse. SHOW ME THE CANDY rallied to second at Turfway, and she was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. PLEASINGLY has finished in the money in two of three races on dirt, and she possesses early speed and will be on Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Ocean BirdSantanaCasse5-2

10 Show Me the CandyAsmussenAsmussen7-2

1 PleasinglyBejaranoMoquett4-1

3 Choctaw GraceTorresWitt6-1

12 Art QueenAndersonOrtiz5-1

8 Boogie OnBowenMilligan20-1

7 MieshaJordanRosin20-1

11 Catty CruiseBarbosaVance20-1

5 Gogo BobbyjoBealmearHartman15-1

2 Angelic VisionEsquivelShorter20-1

9 Big BoltDe La CruzCompton20-1

6 First DiamondHarrCline30-1

4 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

WHAT'S TO DO** defeated $50,000 maiden claimers three races back, and she was narrowly defeated as a post-time favorite at this level last time out at Churchill. HUMOR ME JIM was caught inside the final yards in a sharp runner-up finish, and she had a swift subsequent gate breeze without blinkers. TIFF WITH JIMMY has been difficult to beat to the lead in California, and she races for winning trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 What's to DoAsmussenAsmussen5-2

6 Humor Me JimZimmermanMcKnight4-1

10 Tiff With JimmyTorresDiodoro3-1

8 Aztec EmpressVazquezMcPeek9-2

5 Sweet Mother MaryJordanJordan10-1

1 Bertie's CauseHernandezBroberg12-1

9 I'm So FunnyHarrCline12-1

7 Marco SunsetLeparouxMcPeek15-1

3 PivoskyBarbosaVance20-1

2 Chip ShortageBowenMartin20-1

4 SistersouttachromeDe La CruzHaran30-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

KANTIRUN** was one paced in her career debut, but she is taking a significant drop in class and an alert start should make her tough to beat. REAUX BINA has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, and the four-time second-place finisher is the one to fear inside the final furlong. LATIFAH was forwardly placed before fading in her first race, and she keeps top rider Ricardo Santana Jr. and is also racing on Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 KantirunEsquivelMorse5-2

7 Reaux BinaMagnonMagnon7-2

2 LatifahSantanaOrtiz4-1

12 Texas SequoiaCourtSoto5-1

4 Dr. Woods MiracleDe La CruzHornsby8-1

10 Tiz a StrategyJordanMartin12-1

11 Miracle ShoesBaileySwearingen12-1

13 Graceful MoonHarrCline20-1

14 DrivingQuinonezPish20-1

3 First Class GirlTorresPrather20-1

5 Fabulous TaleHernandezCravens30-1

9 Miss JetBarbosaRosin30-1

6 Red SunshineGallardoWestermann30-1

1 Honey PatHarrDixon30-1

6 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

THERESASILVERLININ** broke a tad slow and was caught wide through the turn in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and she is dropping in class and figures near the lead throughout. WINGS FROM ABOVE set a contested pace in an improved second-place finish, which was her first race on a dirt surface. TYRONA is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time, and she looms as a danger if able to break more alertly.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 TheresasilverlininTorresVance5-2

4 Wings From AboveZimmermanMcKnight3-1

3 TyronaBowenPuhl8-1

9 The Princess SaysLeparouxCunningham6-1

12 Lantern's CandyJordanSchultz8-1

7 VowHernandezMartin10-1

1 CariciaHarrPuhich12-1

8 Shell ShockAsmussenAsmussen12-1

10 Lady CommanderBaileyFires20-1

11 Insightful MissLanderosDuncan15-1

6 Singing EmmaDe La CruzLoy20-1

5 Our BetQuinonezChleborad20-1

7 Purse $60,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

ICARUS** raced competitively and defeated better last season at Oaklawn, and he returns to Hot Springs on the heels of a useful fifth-place finish at Turfway Park. MYSTERY MO has crossed the wire second-best in three of his past four races, and he drew an inside post and keeps top rider Ramon Vazquez. WINDCRACKER brings competitive Beyer figures from Remington, and he represents winning connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 IcarusSantanaSimms10-1

3 Mystery MoVazquezCompton4-1

4 WindcrackerTorresBroberg7-2

13 The RedsTorresAmoss3-1

12 Beer ChaserBowenPuhl8-1

9 GreatheartJordanGreen9-2

6 Huge BiglyBejaranoShorter8-1

2 Devil VisionGallardoRobertson10-1

10 ComplyDe La CruzRone15-1

7 Home Run TrickLanderosBrennan15-1

11 Canadian PharoahZimmermanMcKnight15-1

5 NautilusAsmussenAsmussen20-1

8 That's SomethingQuinonezChleborad30-1

14 W W CrazySantanaOrtiz20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

ASTERNIA** sprinted well as a juvenile in Kentucky, and she is back at her best distance after setting a strong pace in the $200,000 Years End. HUSH IT HONEY easily defeated optional claiming rivals in a fast clocking, and the improving filly needs a scratch to participate. LEGADEMA broke her maiden at first asking in a fast time at Churchill, and she returns to a sprint distance after pressing the pace and fading in a two-turn stake at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 AsterniaEsquivelMorse15-1

13 Hush It HoneyEsquivelMorse4-1

6 LegademaLeparouxBauer3-1

5 Curlin's MagicTorresDiodoro7-2

8 EdistrudisVazquezGutierrez5-1

12 Copper EmRosarioAsmussen10-1

1 Hittin My StrideHernandezDiodoro8-1

4 DebloisblancFrancoCox6-1

9 Xtreme DivaGallardoRobertson15-1

10 Ready for TroubleLanderosHartman20-1

3 Our KeepsakeJuarezLukas20-1

7 January JubileeBealmearHartman20-1

2 Cheeky GalSantanaMiller20-1

9 The Bayakoa. Grade III. Purse $250,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

HOT AND SULTRY** returned from a long layoff to win the Grade III Chilukki by eight widening lengths at Churchill, and the likely pacesetter finished a competitive third last season in the Grade I Apple Blossom at Oaklawn. SHOTGUN HOTTIE finished her 4-year-old campaign with two fast stake victories at Monmouth, and she is the one to beat if ready to fire in her first race since July. COMPARATIVE has crossed the finish line first in four of her past five, including a ungraded stake last month at Aqueduct.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Hot and SultrySantanaCasse3-1

9 Shotgun HottieTorresDeVaux2-1

6 ComparativeFrancoCox4-1

4 Just KatherineDiazJimenez5-1

3 Misty VeilVazquezMaker8-1

2 Ice OrchidLanderosOrtiz12-1

5 ButterbeanLeparouxMcPeek12-1

8 Scratch KatRosarioBauer15-1

1 The Alys LookBejaranoWalsh20-1

10 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

THERIDEOFALIFETIME**** has won his past two races by a combined margin of 16 lengths, and the speedy veteran is properly spotted. MAN ON THE MOON has raced close to the lead in consecutive second-place finishes running farther, and he scratched Sunday in favor of this spot. DRIFTER has been a clear winner in consecutive races, while earning Beyer figures that make him a logical contender.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 TherideofalifetimeArrietaGibson2-1

2 Man On the MoonHernandezRarick5-1

6 DrifterFuentesWilliams4-1

7 Bandera AztecaTorresBroberg6-1

3 Ian GlassChuanShorter8-1

11 Cathedral BeachLanderosHartman10-1

8 Midnight SpecialBealmearHewitt12-1

1 Red N WildEsquivelBroberg12-1

13 Risk ProfileBejaranoShorter20-1

10 WyfireVazquezRufino20-1

9 HappymacZimmermanMcKnight20-1

5 Violent GigiDe La CruzHaran30-1

4 See Spot RunBowenPuhl30-1