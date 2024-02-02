GIRLS

BROOKLAND 55, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 36 Kinley Morris had 21 points as Brookland (25-2, 14-0 4A-3) wrapped up its fourth league championship since 2014. The win also gave the Lady Bearcats their second straight season with at least 25 wins.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 57, MOUNTAIN PINE 37 Conley Gibson carried Conway Christian (13-10, 9-4 2A-5) with 19 points in a 20-point trouncing. Ashlyn Kinsley scored 15 points, and Brooklyn Pratt tallied 10 points for the Lady Eagles, who led 20-7 at halftime.

COSSATOT RIVER 41, BOONEVILLE 38 Madalyn Dixon had 11 points during a close victory for Cossatot River (17-8, 9-2 3A-4). Lexi Franklin had 18 points, and Baylee Parnell chipped in with eight points for Booneville (8-13, 4-6).

NORFORK 64, QUITMAN 49 Liza Shaddy had 26 points and seven rebounds for Norfork (24-1) against the Lady Bulldogs. Keely Blanchard finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists, while Maggie Tyrone chimed in with 12 points for the Lady Panthers. Sara Dixon scored 19 points for Quitman (22-5).

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 57, COSSATOT RIVER 47 Colter Fisher had 17 points to lead Booneville (12-6, 7-3 3A-4). Noah Harrel scored 15 points for the Bearcats. Henry Evans had 14 points and Landon Phillips accounted for nine points for Cossatot River (16-8, 7-4).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 65, BAPTIST PREP 16 Sam Maddox scored 16 points to eclipse 1,000 for his career for Central Arkansas Christian (16-3, 10-0 3A-5), which has won 15 straight games.