Sanders’ amended financial disclosure report shows additional $20,500 in 2023 travel-related expenses

In an amendment to her annual financial disclosure report, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reported Friday about $20,500 more in travel-related expenses paid by non-governmental sources in 2023.

The Republican governor amended her statement of financial interest for 2023 to include the nonprofit Arkansas Economic Development Foundation's payment of $17,388.18 in travel and lodging expenses in June for the governor and first gentleman Bryan Sanders. The foundation supports the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The foundation's payment of these expenses wasn't on the report the governor filed Wednesday with the secretary of state's office. After a query from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the omission, Sanders' spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Thursday night the governor's office would file "an amended report with [Arkansas Economic Development Foundation] information included on Friday."

In September, Henning said the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation paid for the governor and Bryan Sanders' trade mission to Europe in June except for certain costs. At that time, she said the governor personally paid for lodging, meals and other expenses in the United Kingdom and Italy, and the only expense of the governor paid by the state was a $117 train ticket that was purchased for the governor to visit Arkansas National Guard troops in Germany.

The foundation's payment of expenses for the governor and the first gentleman follows precedent of previous governors.

The deadline for elected and other high-ranking officials throughout state government to file their annual statement of financial interest with the secretary of state's office was Wednesday. On their annual financial disclosure reports, state officials are required to list each nongovernmental source of payment for their expenses for food, lodging or travel which bears a relationship to their office when they appear in their official capacity and the expenses incurred exceed $150.

The Republican governor's amended report filed Friday also added the payment of $2,869.09 in travel and lodging expenses by the Milken Family Foundation of Santa Monica, Calif., during May of 2023, and the payment of $297.99 in lodging expenses by the Susan B. Anthony List of Arlington, Va., during September of 2023.

Sarah Sanders spoke at the Milken Institute global conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., in May of 2023.

On their reports, state officials also are required to list the source, date, description and a reasonable estimate of the fair market value of each gift of more than $100 received by them or their spouse and each gift of more than $250 received by their dependent children.

In her initial report for 2023 filed Wednesday, Sanders reported non-government sources paid for about $12,900 in travel-related expenses. She also reported the receipt of gifts valued at about $9,500, including research trips for Bryan Sanders to Canada, New Hampshire and Massachusetts for Arkansas' downhill mountain bike park.

The Parks and Recreation Foundation provided the research trip valued at $3,159 from July 10-13 to Whistler, Canada, and the research trip to New Hampshire and Massachusetts is valued at $812 from Oct. 18-20, the governor reported.

Among the other gifts reported by the governor is a flight for Bryan Sanders, Little Rock-Bentonville, for an Axios NW interview valued at $3,285.15 from Tom Walton on Feb. 15. Walton serves with Bryan Sanders on the Natural State Advisory Council.

Bryan Sanders is chairman of the council, which was established by the governor in 2023 to promote outdoor recreation in Arkansas. Walton is co-founder of Runway Group of Bentonville, a holding company that invests in real estate, outdoor initiatives, hospitality and businesses. He's also a grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Among other non-governmental payment of expenses reported by the governor for 2023 are a Republican Governors Association's payment for travel and lodging expenses of $4,843 during May 2023 and for travel expenses of $1,966.40 in July 2023, and the payment by Alex Leiblong of Conway of $590 in travel expenses in July 2023. Lieblong is chairman of the Arkansas Racing Commission.

Henning said Thursday the July expense was for the trip to the southern border, and the expenses paid by the Republican Governors Association were for the association governors' meeting in Austin, Texas, in May and the association governors' meeting in Aspen, Colo., in July.

In former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's first year as governor in 2015, the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation paid about $19,000 for his trip to Asia in November 2015 and $22,000 for his trip to Europe in June 2015.

The foundation's contributions made up more than half of Hutchinson's $74,000 in trips paid for by outside parties in 2015 based on Hutchinson's Statement of Financial Interest for 2015.

At that time, Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said the foundation paid for half the cost for the governor to go on the trips and the full cost for the then-first lady, Susan Hutchinson, to go. The Arkansas Economic Development Commission paid the remaining amount.

Outside of economic development in 2015, the Republican Party of Arkansas paid for about $22,000 in trips that included a visit to the Alfalfa Club in Washington, D.C.; an April interview on NBC's Meet the Press and a stop at the White House Correspondents' Dinner; a visit to speak at the Bentonville Film Festival; and a stop in Cuba to promote Arkansas businesses, according to Hutchinson's report.

The largest payment by the party -- $5,679.77 -- was for Hutchinson to speak at the Charles Koch Institute Advancing Justice Summit in New Orleans on Nov. 5 and 6, 2015. The Charles Koch Institute also contributed $184.57 for that trip.

In 2015, Hutchinson also received Arkansas cufflinks worth about $250 from Torii Hunter, the former major-league baseball player born in Pine Bluff. His wife received $1,075 in gifts from the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, the University of Central Arkansas, the Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute in Mountain Home and others, according to his report.