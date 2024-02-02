Sheridan delivers a message in rout

BENTON -- There may have been a little more gusto in Sheridan's steps Thursday night against long-time rival Benton, but with the way the Lady Jackets performed, it may not have mattered who they were facing.

Sheridan got solid contributions from a host of players as it dominated from the outset to pull off a 58-37 upset at Panther Arena.

The teams were originally slated to play two weeks ago until winter weather forced the matchup to be rescheduled. However, Sheridan (15-7, 6-3 5A-South) made a huge statement and looked like the team raring to go instead of the one on the opposing sidelines which had previously run roughshod over the rest of the conference.

Benton (13-8, 9-1) was riding a seven-game winning streak and had won its first nine league games by an average of nearly 23 points, including a 42-point blistering of Hot Springs on Jan. 5. But the Lady Jackets put an emphatic stop to all of that.

"To be honest with you, I'd be lying if I told you I thought we'd be up 30-9 at one point," Sheridan Coach Jamison Ingram said. "But I'll tell you this, I knew we could do it. That's the fun thing about us.

"When we play the way we did, where we have multiple scorers and share the ball, we're a really, really good team."

The Lady Jackets were better than good in stopping a three-game skid against the Lady Panthers. Lilly Reid scored 16 points, Addison Hill had 13 and Kayden Porter ended with 11 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds for Sheridan, which had the Lady Panthers flustered on both ends of the floor for the entire first half.

Ingram's bunch hit 16 of 28 (57.1%) shots over the first and second quarters, including eight three-pointers, forced 10 turnovers and allowed just two second-chance opportunities in building a 40-16 lead by halftime. Sheridan also took care of the ball by turning it over just four times during the first 16 minutes.

"We were really worried about [Benton's] height coming in," Ingram said. "They're really long, but when you've got kids that continue to fight and fight, it makes a difference. And then we shot it well, I think everybody did for us.

"But we were really sharing the ball. Kayden was really on it [Thursday], too. She does everything we ask her to do, and she's the epitome of a superstar. She can score it, but she's a willing passer, rebounder ... she can do it all."

The Lady Jackets held a 5-4 lead until a bucket inside by Emma Goodman started a quarter-ending 15-0 run. Sheridan made a trio of three-pointers during the run, with Reid knocking down two from at least 23 feet out.

Benton briefly got going early in the second quarter and trimmed four points off the Lady Jackets' lead after Alexis Duck's three-point play got it within 20-8. A quick 7-0 rally -- fueled by consecutive driving lay-ups from Hill -- allowed Sheridan to regain control.

Hill and Reid would combine to hit three more three-pointers over the final five minutes of the quarter to aid the Lady Jackets' 24-point cushion at the break.

Sheridan was able to sustain its sizeable margin in the third quarter despite Benton turning up its intensity. The Lady Panthers put together a 9-0 spurt to start the fourth and cut their 50-28 deficit to 50-37 with 2:53 to go following a 15-footer from McCartney Asher, who had a team-high 13 points.

But the Lady Jackets answered by scoring the last eight points to put an end to Benton's seven-game run.

BOYS

BENTON 55, SHERIDAN 41

A fourth-quarter rush boosted Class 5A No. 1 Benton (20-4, 10-0 5A-South) to its seventh consecutive victory.

Terrion Burgess led all scorers with 23 points for the Panthers, who had a tough time shedding the Yellowjackets. Sheridan (12-10, 2-8) trailed 27-26 at halftime and was within 42-38 after three quarters. But the Yellowjackets missed every shot they attempted in the fourth quarter and didn't score until Noah Romine's two free throws with 59.9 seconds left in the game.

Romine finished with 12 points, and both Gavin Hobson and Nate Carter had eight points each for Sheridan, which has lost four games in a row.