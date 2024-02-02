Skyscraper-sized asteroid nearing Earth; Two opioid cases settled for $500M; U.S. OKs $4B in materiel sales to India; California pummeled with rain, snow

California pummeled with rain, snow

LOS ANGELES -- Heavy rain flooded California roadways and much-needed snow piled up in the mountains on Thursday as the first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers pummeled the state.

The storm focused its energy on the southern and eastern parts of the state after initially hitting the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday, where it halted cable car service. The downpours arrived in Southern California Thursday in time to snarl the morning commute.

An atmospheric river, which is a long band of moisture that forms over the Pacific, was fueling the storms dousing the Los Angeles and San Diego areas Thursday, said National Weather Service forecaster Bob Oravec.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk from the weather.

A winter storm warning was in effect through this morning for a nearly 300-mile stretch of the Sierra Nevada, from north of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park, said the weather service office in Reno, Nev.

The second atmospheric river, expected to move in late Saturday, is already predicted to be "the largest storm of the season," according to the National Weather Service. The worst part of the storm will hit late Sunday into Monday as it stalls over Point Conception in Santa Barbara County.

Significant rain and, at higher elevations, snowfall are then expected to hit Southern California from Monday through Wednesday that could bring mudslides and dangerous flooding.

Skyscraper-sized asteroid nearing Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- An asteroid as big as a skyscraper will pass within 1.7 million miles of Earth today.

There's no chance of it hitting us since it will pass seven times the distance from Earth to the moon.

NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies estimates the space rock is between 690 feet and 1,575 feet across.

Discovered in 2008, the asteroid is designated as 2008 OS7. It won't be back our way again until 2032, but it will be a much more distant encounter, staying 45 million miles away.

Three much smaller asteroids also will harmlessly buzz Earth today, no more than tens of yards across, with another two Saturday. On Sunday, an asteroid roughly half the size of 2008 0S7 will swing by, staying 4.5 million miles away.

Two opioid cases settled for $500M

An advertising agency that helped develop marketing campaigns for OxyContin and other prescription painkillers and a drugmaker announced separate agreements Thursday worth a total of $500 million to avoid going to trial on claims that they bore some responsibility for the nation's opioid crisis.

Publicis Health, part of the Paris-based media conglomerate Publicis Groupe, agreed to pay $350 million, part of which will flow to every state in the next two months, and most of which will be used to fight the overdose epidemic.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals agreed to pay $115 million in cash and provide $35 million worth of an overdose reversal drug to state, local and Native American tribal governments.

As part of the settlement, Publicis agreed to release internal documents detailing its work for Purdue and other companies that made opioids.

The company said in a statement the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing and noted that most of the work subject to the settlement was done by Rosetta, a company owned by Publicis that closed 10 years ago.

The company also reaffirmed its policy of not taking new work on opioid-related products.

Publicis added that the company's insurers are reimbursing it for $130 million and $7 million of the settlement amount will be used for states' legal fees.

London-based Hikma also said its settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

U.S. OKs $4B in materiel sales to India

The U.S. approved the sale of nearly $4 billion in attack drones, Hellfire missiles and laser-guided bombs to India, as the Biden administration looks to chip away at the country's long-time defense ties with Russia.

The deal will help India respond to "current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement Thursday.

The deal would add to India's military capabilities as the drones it has now can only be used for surveillance and reconnaissance. The proposed sale also includes training munitions, navigational and communications equipment.

Under the terms of the deal, which has a maximum value of $3.99 billion, the U.S. would sell up to 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones, up to 170 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles and 310 GBU-39B/B Laser Small Diameter Bombs, among other equipment.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, which manufactures the MQ-9B, will be the principal contractor. Lockheed Martin Corp. produces the Hellfire, while Boeing makes the GBU-39B/B Laser Small Diameter Bomb.



