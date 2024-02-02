BASEBALL

Arkansas' TV games announced

The University of Arkansas will have at least nine games televised in the 2024 season, according to the SEC TV schedule announced Thursday.

Eight of the nine televised games will take place at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, including two each against LSU, Texas Tech and Florida and single games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks' series opener at Auburn on March 21 is set to be televised by the SEC Network.

Six Arkansas games will be shown on the SEC Network and three by ESPN2. Other games could be added as part of a flex schedule for the final weekend of the regular season, when Arkansas plays at Texas A&M.

Most Arkansas games will be streamed through SEC Network-Plus, including all home games and SEC road games. Games against Oregon State, Oklahoma State and Michigan on Feb. 23-25 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will stream on FloSports.

The Hogs' televised game schedule: March 28 vs. LSU (ESPN2) at 6 p.m.; March 29 vs. LSU (SEC Network) at 7 p.m.; April 4 vs. Ole Miss (SEC Network) at 6 p.m.; April 16 vs. Texas Tech (ESPN2) at 7 p.m.; April 17 vs. Texas Tech (SEC Network) at 4 p.m.; April 26 vs. Florida (SEC Network) at 7 p.m.; and April 27 vs. Florida (ESPN2) at noon.

SEC sets tournament format

After the addition of Oklahoma and Texas for the 2025 season, the SEC Tournament will return to a single-elimination format with all 16 teams traveling to the venue, the conference office announced on Thursday.

Under the existing format, which will be in place for this year's tournament on May 21-26 in Hoover, Ala., 12 of the league's 14 teams qualify to play in a hybrid single-elimination/double elimination style.

Beginning in 2025, the teams ranked ninth through 16th in the regular season standings will play Tuesday, then teams that finished fifth through eighth will participate Wednesday after earning single-round byes. Seeds 1-4 will earn double byes and enter the bracket beginning Thursday or Friday.

Four games will be played on the first two days, followed by two games Thursday, Friday and Saturday, leading to a championship game Sunday.

The SEC announced last year it will retain its 30-game conference schedule for 2025 with teams playing two three-game series against permanent opponents and eight series against rotating opponents.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services