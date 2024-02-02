Taking Barton higher

A new challenge has led to a significant career milestone for Ryan Koerdt.

The 46-year-old won his 400th game as a head coach Tuesday when his Barton Lady Bears beat Carlisle 62-29. The victory was especially notable because it also gave the Lady Bears the 2A-6 Conference championship in his first season with the program. But for Koerdt, it also signaled something else.

"It means I'm getting old," he said. "Seriously, I've been fortunate to have really good players that work hard and have bought into what I've tried to teach them about the game of basketball."

Koerdt, who's been coaching for nearly two decades, has guided teams at Emerson, Mountain Home, Sheridan and White County Central. He took some time off after spending the 2020-21 season at Russellville when he took the Lady Cyclones to the second round of the Class 5A state tournament. But he returned during the summer of 2023 to take over at Barton where's made an immediate impact.

A year after finishing third in the conference and playing in a regional tournament game, the Lady Bears have taken the next step. Barton (22-3, 11-0) has won nine consecutive games and 16 of its past 17. The three teams that have beaten the Lady Bears -- Rivercrest, Stuttgart and McGehee -- are a combined 44-27 and in the top half of their respective conferences.

Led by sophomore sensation Da'Mya Wilson, who scored 44 points during a key 66-53 victory at second place Des Arc last week, Barton can close out the conference portion of its schedule undefeated with a win over Marianna today. Afterward, the Lady Bears will have their eyes set on making a similar trek through the postseason, which is a place Koerdt knows quite a bit about.

In the previous five seasons that he's been a coach, Koerdt directed White County Central to four straight state tournament appearances, including the team's first in 2017. He would then take Russellville to the playoffs in his only season at the helm.

"I've coached in all areas of the state, and being at Barton has been really enjoyable," Koerdt said. "Working for Dr. Bruce Guthrie [superintendent], Scott Carpino [principal] and Coach Steve Sexton [athletic director] has made me feel like this is where I belong. I am thankful for all the schools I have worked at and the opportunity I had to coach.

"My girls team this year is currently 22-3 and undefeated conference champs, so it's been great."

MILLS GIRLS

Future is bright

Joe Gregory has drawn admiration from several coaches from around the state for the job he's done at Mills since he became the head coach in 2021.

After the Lady Comets went 0-18 in his first season, Gregory guided Mills to an 11-18 mark last season. The transformation process has continued in Year 3, and the results have been even more impressive.

The Lady Comets are 12-9 and are tied for fourth place in the 4A-8 Conference following an exciting 49-45 victory over Stuttgart on Wednesday. The 12 wins are the most for the team since 2007. Mills went a combined 16-98 during the five seasons before Gregory arrived.

This year, he's been able to get a lot out of a team dominated by youth. He's starting two freshmen in Ma'Kenzie King and Jermera Streets and three sophomores -- Jeneva Gregory, Ambreal Tenner, Kendillie Warren. But all have important roles, which is why the Lady Comets have been able to compete consistently.

"I've only got two seniors," Gregory said in reference to Juell Phillips and Maytianna Everhart, who both see action as well. "But it was tough early because with the young ones, that group has never really played together. Of course, the returning players from last year have played, but the two freshmen that came in and Tenner ... they just came right on into the mix.

"But the thing about it, Jeneva and [Tenner] played AAU together, and Streets and King have been playing together since they were in elementary [school]. So it's been about getting the chemistry to work together and making it into one."

Those connections were key against Stuttgart. The Lady Comets rallied from a nine-point, second-half deficit to pick up one of their biggest wins of the season. Mills will have another test today when it hosts Star City. The Lady Comets upset the Lady Bulldogs 51-49 on Jan. 9.

"I'm looking for them to build on that chemistry, looking for more toughness," Gregory said of his team. "The biggest thing I'm trying to develop with them is consistency because it's going to make us a lot better. Communication is key, too, and if I can get them to talk on the court on offense and defense and stay consistent with it, we'll be a dangerous team."

JONESBORO BOYS

Champions honored

State championship winning teams will be recognized in the northeast corner of the state over the next seven days.

At halftime of today's showdown with No. 2 Bryant, Jonesboro will acknowledge the 2014 boys team that won the Class 6A crown, which was the first for Wes Swift as the Golden Hurricane's head coach.

Also, the Jonesboro group that captured a state championship in 1994 -- the first for former coach Barry Pruitt -- will be honored at halftime of the Golden Hurricane's game against North Little Rock on Feb. 9.

3A-5 GIRLS

Unmatched parity

There are several intriguing league races going on across the state, but there may not be more gripping competition than the one that's unfolding in the 3A-5 Conference.

Dover and Mayflower are tied for first place with 9-2 marks, while Lamar is a game back at 8-3. Perryville is fourth at 7-4 and Baptist Prep is 6-5, but that's only an inkling of what's going on.

There are three games left in the regular season, and all five teams have shown that they can beat the other. For example, Baptist Prep owns victories over Lamar, Perryville and Mayflower. Also, Perryville has defeated Lamar, which has knocked off both Dover and Mayflower.

The winner of today's showdown between Dover and Mayflower will take over sole possession of first place. That game will have a hand in determining who eventually wins the conference. Mayflower, which won the first meeting against Dover on Jan. 9, has games next week against Perryville and Lamar. Dover also faces Perryville in its regular-season finale.

AND-ONES

The 1,000-point barriers continue to get reached. Brookland's Kinley Morris, Mansfield's Kynslee Ward, Cabot's Jaycie Cook, Paris' Annabelle Perry, Pea Ridge's Leah Telgemeier, Manila's Rex Farmer and Springdale's Isaiah Sealy all achieved that mark over the past week. ... Mena guard Payton Clark recently signed a national letter of intent to play at North Arkansas College in Harrison. ... A pair of boys coaches -- Springdale Har-Ber's Tommy Deffebaugh and Providence Academy's Jeff Daniels -- recently picked up their 100th wins at their respective schools.