Trucker P.A.M.’s 4Q loss at $2.2M

P.A.M Transportation Services Inc. on Thursday reported a $2.2 million fourth-quarter loss.

The Tontitown-based company said revenue fell to $180.2 million, a 24.2% decrease, compared with the $237.6 million reported for the last three months of 2022.

P.A.M's President Joe Vitiritto said in a statement the losses reflect a weak freight environment and also the United Auto Workers strike against several customers in the automotive sector.

"Unlike previous UAW strikes, the approach taken in the 2023 strike was impactful to the majority of our auto customer base including both auto manufacturers and suppliers," he said. "While the strike ended by mid-November, the negative impact carried on through the typical holiday shutdowns with no post-strike surge."

Vitiritto said these factors created a challenge for the business for the quarter and for the year.

"We are staying focused on our longer-term objectives and seeing sustainable progress in areas that will put us in a position to get back to profitable growth that aligns with our expectations," he said.

The $2.2 million quarterly loss was down from a profit of $18 million during the same quarter in 2022.

Consolidated annual operating revenue for the company decreased by 14.4% to $810.8 million, compared with the $946.9 million reported at the end of 2022.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had an aggregate of $203.7 million in cash, marketable equity securities and available liquidity, and $314.2 million of stockholders' equity.

Outstanding debt for the company was reported at $261.7 million at the end of the year, down $2.6 million from the end of 2022.

In 2023, the company generated $114.6 million in operating cash flow, while net capital expenditures resulted in a cash outflow of $11.4 million.

P.A.M's operating ratio for its truckload operations was 103.7% for 2023, an increase from the 91% reported for the same quarter in 2022.

The operating ratio for the company's logistics operations was 94.3% at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase from the 88.1% reported during the same period in 2022.

The company's truckload operations also saw a dip in the fourth quarter as well with the total loads reported at 94,776 compared with 104,719 in 2022.

The revenue per truck per week also showed a decrease of 20% from $4,466 in 2022 to $3,722 in 2023.

The total number of company driver and owner operator trucks decreased from 2,056 to 1,938 and 405 to 299 respectively.

The quarterly loss came in at $0.10 per share, compared with earnings per share of $0.81 a year ago.

P.A.M. shares rose 14 cents to close Thursday at $20.85. The shares have traded as low as $15.66 and as high as $31.36 in the past year.