Two people arrested on various charges in Washington County

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

Ethan Cottingham, 25, of 930 W. Berry St., in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a family of household member, first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree domestic battery, theft of property, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cottingham was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Washington County

Charles Russell, 40, of 2078 Lacy Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Russell was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.