West Memphis police officer arrested after off-duty altercation

A West Memphis police officer was arrested Friday on charges including assault and endangering minors stemming from an October off-duty altercation in which he brandished his service pistol, a news release from the Arkansas State Police states.

Officer Myles Christian Huff, 26, surrendered to the Crittenden County sheriff's office on Friday afternoon after an investigation by state police at the request of the prosecutor for northeast Arkansas' six-county 2nd Judicial District.

Huff, still wearing his uniform after leaving work, got into an altercation at a West Memphis apartment complex that led to him brandishing his gun, the release says. It did not state the date of the incident.

Huff faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one each of first-degree assault and obstructing governmental operations, the release states. He was being held Friday in the Crittenden County jail in lieu of a $3,000 bond.