1st-half play gives Hall room to win

Playing their third game this week, the Little Rock Hall boys hit a wall in the second half at home against Pulaski Academy on Friday night.

But the Warriors' first half was enough.

The Warriors (13-7, 8-4 4A-5) turned in a dominating second quarter that paved the way for a 50-39 victory over the Bruins to stay tied for third place in the conference standings.

"It was a tale of two halves,'' Hall Coach Jon Coleman said. "We got sloppy in the second half."

Leading 12-6 after the first half, the Warriors forced more turnovers in the second quarter (eight) the Bruins had shots (five). When 6-4 sophomore guard Landen Hill hit a pair of three-pointers -- he had four in the game -- the Warriors rolled to a 30-10 halftime lead.

"We played well in the first half,'' Coleman said. "But in the second half we stopped doing some things we were doing in the first half."

The Bruins were 2 of 5 from the field in the second quarter and had eight turnovers. For the first half, they were 5 of 13 with 15 turnovers.

But in the third quarter, the Warriors fell off. Shooting 2 of 8 from the field and having six turnovers allowed the Bruins to gain a little ground and it was 35-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Behind the play of Koa Rockwell and K.J. Colen, Pulaski Academy (7-9, 5-7) put together a 10-0 run that made it 41-32 with 3:15 left.

Hall's Jeremy Randolph answered with a three-point play to rebuild the lead to double figures, and it stayed that way until the final minute.

Randolph and Hill, who was 4 of 5 on three-pointers, led the Warriors with 14 points each. Derrick Johnson chipped in eight.

Colen led the Bruins with 12 points and Rockell had 10.

"We started playing individual basketball [in the third quarter] and when you are not playing as a team, you are not going to play as well,'' Coleman said.

"The third quarter was not ideal. Landon Hill was shooting really well in the first half and the second half we did not get it to him like we were supposed to. It didn't go like we would have wanted it to go.

"All in all, we will take a win anyway we can get one."

It was the Warriors' eighth victory in their past 10 games. They have held opponents under 50 points in six of those wins. Against the Bruins, they forced 23 turnovers.

"We feel like we are trending upward and for the most part we are holding teams under 50 points,'' Coleman said. "Anytime you can defend like that, you give yourself a chance to be successful."