2 killed in crashes on state roadways

Two people were killed in separate wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Robert Scott, 70, of Jay, Okla., was killed about 12:35 p.m. when the 2017 Jeep Cherokee he was driving south on Arkansas 43 south of Maysville left the road and hit a tree.

Travis Young, 33, of Blytheville died about 6:40 p.m. after the 2002 Ford he was driving west on Martin Luther King Drive in Blytheville ran off the road and collided with a tree.

State troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.