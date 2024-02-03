ARKANSAS A-Z: The Great Southern Hotel was a major part of Brinkley’s heyday





The Great Southern Hotel, also known as the Rusher Hotel or Hotel Rusher, is a historic hotel building at 127 W. Cedar St. near the town square in Brinkley. The hotel, which operated during the heyday of American railroads, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 18, 1986. The former hotel now houses Low's Bridal and Formal Shop, which is one of the largest bridal shops in the United States, attracting clientele from across Arkansas and neighboring states to the town of Brinkley.

The community of Brink-ley grew from a campsite called Lick Skillet that was used by the railroad's construction workers. Legend has it that when the day's work was completed, the railroad crew cooked dinner over a campfire and retired for the evening only when the last "skillet was licked." In 1872, when a town at the site was formally incorporated, it was named Brinkley in honor of Robert Campbell "R.C." Brinkley, who was president of the Memphis and Little Rock Railroad after the Civil War. The community thrived, with its railroad connections allowing for the rapid shipping of lumber products and the land, cleared of timber, then being used for growing cotton.

However, a March 8, 1909, tornado destroyed much of the town, killing about 60 people and injuring hundreds. Only a church and about 15 of the city's nearly 1,000 houses were left standing. Among the damaged buildings was the Arlington Hotel, which was owned by a city alderman and German immigrant named Gus Rusher. Rusher rebuilt the Arlington but also made plans to construct a larger, more modern commercial hotel.

The town's Union Station was constructed in 1912 as a joint depot to be used by all railroads passing through Brinkley, which was an important rail center for freight and passengers between Memphis and Little Rock. Just a few years later, in January 1915, the Hotel Rusher was opened to serve the town's rail, business and community clientele.

The three-story brick and concrete Hotel Rusher had 60 rooms and cost $60,000. It was heralded as the crown jewel of the growing town, being modern and fireproof. The opening-night banquet hosted about 300 business, political and social leaders from areas served by Brinkley's railroads, including Helena, Hot Springs, Little Rock, Memphis, Pine Bluff and St. Louis. Elaborate and well furnished, it not only provided lodging for rail travelers, but also served as a kind of civic center for local organizations and large gatherings. It was kept busy almost immediately, with railroads passing through Brinkley moving a combined total of 30 passenger trains carrying 500 passengers per day.

The Great Southern Hotel, also known as the Rusher Hotel or Hotel Rusher, in Brinkley (Courtesy of David Holsted)



However, passenger and freight railroads went into decline after World War II. Cotton Belt passenger service through Brinkley ended in 1959, and the Rock Island Line's passenger service ended in 1967. The flow of patrons from Brinkley's Union Station to the Hotel Rusher was thus decimated. A local businessman acquired the hotel in the 1960s, renamed it the Malmar, and converted portions of the building into apartments, a bar, a barbershop, a liquor store and a pool hall. In 1981, new owners restored what would be called the Great Southern Hotel, operating as a bed-and-breakfast inn. The main entrance of the hotel originally faced the railroad tracks, but it was reoriented to face the street after the decline of the railroad.

The development of Brinkley's Lick Skillet Railroad Work Station Historic District, which was listed on the National Register on June 1, 1992, brought about the restoration of the previously abandoned rail depot. Brinkley's Union Station became the Central Delta Depot Museum. Operated by the Central Delta Historical Society, it features exhibits spotlighting the agricultural, cultural, natural and social history of the Arkansas Delta region. Along with the train station and grounds, the historic district also includes the Great Southern Hotel, which was itself soon redeveloped.

In 1996, Low's Bridal and Formal Shop, which had opened its doors in 1977 above the family pharmacy, moved to the Great Southern Hotel building, with owner Dorcas Low Prince repurposing the B&B that her mother had operated there. Low's Bridal is the sole tenant, occupying both of the building's two floors. -- Nancy Hendricks

Arlington Hotel, destroyed by a tornado at Brinkley (Monroe County); March 1909 (Courtesy of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Central Arkansas Library System)






