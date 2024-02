Rogers, circa 1910: J.T. Roberts came to Rogers from Colorado in 1907, at the age of 56, and built this imposing home at 713 W. Walnut St. He operated a farming and orchard business, but died in 1915 after only a few short years in the fine home. Today, the site is sadly but a parking lot.

