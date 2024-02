ASU men vs. La.-Monroe

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 9-13, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 7-13, 3-7

SERIES Arkansas State leads 46-33

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Avery Felts, 6-2, Jr.7.52.0

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Sr.12.62.7

G Derrian Ford, 6-3, So.9.74.3

F Dyondre Dominguez, 6-9, Jr.12.77.8

F Izaiyah Nelson, 6-10, So.7.76.0

COACH Bryan Hodgson (9-13 in first season at Arkansas State and overall)

Louisiana-Monroe

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Savion Gallion, 6-4, Sr.8.62.8

G Jalen Bolden, 6-4, So.8.56.3

G Tyreke Locure, 6-0, Sr.9.83.7

F Makai Willis, 6-9, Jr.7.14.6

F Jerry Ngopot, 6-11, So.5.64.3

COACH Keith Richard (159-265 in 14th season at Louisiana-Monroe, 309-382 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUULM

78.3Points for69.6

78.5Points against73.6

+1.0Rebound margin+4.2

-2.1Turnover margin-1.5

43.0FG pct.41.9

34.53-pt. pct.27.5

69.4FT pct.65.9

CHALK TALK Derrian Ford recorded his second straight double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday night's 78-71 win over Southern Miss.

-- Mike Harley