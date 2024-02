ASU women vs. Old Dominion

WHEN Noon

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 11-9, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference; Old Dominion 15-5, 7-3

SERIES Old Dominion leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3/96.9, Jonesboro

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.22.84.5

G Wynter Rogers, 6-0, So.4.66.7

G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.12.64.5

F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.10.55.8

C Cheyenne Forney, 6-3, Sr.6.44.0

COACH Destinee Rogers (32-38 in third season at ASU and overall)

Old Dominion

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Kaye Clark, 5-7, Sr.8.93.3

G Jordan McLaughlin, 5-7, Sr.9.83.7

G Simone Cunningham, 5-10, Jr.5.46.8

G En'Dya Buford, 5-7, Sr.11.64.3

F Brenda Fontana, 6-1, Jr.8.14.2

COACH DeLisha Milton-Jones (74-38 in fourth season at Old Dominion, 106-70 in sixth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASUODU

70.1Points for62.5

63.9Points against57.3

+1.8Rebound margin+3.1

+2.9Turnover margin+3.9

41.0FG pct.36.6

33.83-pt. pct.27.0

77.0FT pct.67.8

CHALK TALK Izzy Higginbottom scored 35 points in Arkansas State's 73-61 win over South Alabama on Wednesday night. It was the second game in a row and the sixth game this season she has scored 30 or more points.

-- Mike Harley