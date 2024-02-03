Bentonville’s biking efforts on a roll as city gets silver-level designation

BENTONVILLE -- The city was recently honored for its continued protection of cyclists.

The League of American Bicyclists named Bentonville a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community due to its investments in biking education programs, events and pro-bike policies and infrastructure, according to a press release.

The league rewards communities that set and enforce safety, equity and accessibility standards for bikers. The city joins 480 communities throughout the U.S. recognized by the league for their commitment.

According to Visit Bentonville's website, the city is called the "Mountain Biking Capital of the World" and boasts 70 miles of trails, which connect to almost 400 miles of trails in the region.

There are five-levels of the award: diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category.