Bigelow denies England late

BIGELOW -- England had its way on the glass all game long Friday night against Bigelow, but the biggest rebound of the night belonged to the Panthers.

Carter Alexander's putback with 8.1 seconds left in overtime served as the eventual game-winner as Class 2A No. 2 Bigelow roared back to stun No. 1 England 60-55 in front of a large and loud crowd at Panther Gymnasium.

Alexander's basket highlighted a furious closing rally for the Class 2A defending state champions, who trailed 55-52 with 34 seconds left in the extra session. But a quick basket by Rhett Neumeier with less than 30 seconds remaining jump-started Bigelow's rally.

"Huge," Bigelow Coach Craig Neumeier said of his team's comeback win. "Was a great atmosphere for high school sports. Proud of the kids sticking together when it got tough, and I'm glad to have everybody back and healthy.

"England is tough, and Coach [Trent] Morgan does a great job. We were saying we hope to play [each other] a couple of more times."

A few more meetings between these teams in the postseason may be in the cards, especially after the battle they waged in Friday's encounter.

Ryan Hobbs, who finished with a team-high 16 points, tied the game at 55-55 when he hit the first of two free throws with 12.4 ticks showing. The junior missed his second foul shot, but the ball landed in the hands of Alexander, who scored to put the Panthers up.

England (24-3, 14-2 2A-5) raced down the floor and tried to get off a shot but was whistled for traveling with 1.3 seconds left.

Hobbs sealed the victory following a timeout by banking in a three-pointer just before the final buzzer sounded on the ensuing inbounds.

Bennett Wilson added 15 points for Bigelow (17-2, 13-2), which denied the Lions a chance to win the conference title outright, Instead, the Panthers can now claim at least a share of the league crown by winning at Poyen on Tuesday. Brandt Tipton scored 12 points for the Panthers.

Aden Scribner ended with 19 points, including 11 in the third quarter, and 15 rebounds for England, which saw its 10-game winning streak end. Trent Arnold scored 13 points, and Jayquan Mays followed with 12 points.

Bigelow led 27-23 at halftime thanks to some cold shooting by the Lions, who went 8 of 30 (26.7%) from the floor in the first two quarters compared to 13 of 24 (54.2%) for the Panthers. But England turned things around considerably in the third.

Scribner's opening bucket started a 14-3 run that gave the Lions a 37-30 lead – its biggest of the game. England held on to that cushion well into the fourth quarter until Hobbs' lay-up with 2:21 to go gave Bigelow a 50-48 lead. Justin Barber-Morgan returned the favor moments later and connected on a driving basket to tie the game at 50-50.

Neither team scored over the final two minutes of regulation, with Arnold missing an off-balanced three-pointer at the end of regulation, but the Lions scored five of the first seven points of overtime to grab their 55-52 lead.

Bigelow came up with key plays down the stretch to escape and avenge the 62-58 loss it suffered at England on Jan. 5.

The Panthers shot 26 of 57 (45.6%) and was outrebounded 43-24. England was 22 of 57 (38.6%) shooting but had 15 turnovers.

GIRLS

BIGELOW 63, ENGLAND 44

Jaiden Mayo and Briley Starks both had 19 points for Bigelow (17-9, 11-2 2A-5), which picked some revenge while moving one step closer to securing a conference title.

Bry Weaver added 10 points for the Lady Panthers. Bigelow dropped a 58-55 decision at England (15-12, 8-6) on Jan. 5 but scored 18 of the final 24 points of the second quarter to take a commanding 32-22 lead into halftime of the rematch.

The Lady Panthers increased their lead to 45-33 after three quarters and used a 9-2 run at the start of the fourth -- all from Starks -- to pull away.

Jordan Blake had all 14 of her points in the first half, while Taniyah Carter and Madison Bryant both scored nine points for England.