Bohanon, Cox propel Conway





CONWAY -- Emerie Bohanon scored a game-high 30 points as Conway's girls used a hot shooting start for a big early lead on its way to a 78-65 victory over North Little Rock at Buzz Bolding Arena on Friday night.

Junior Alexis Cox finished with 26 points, while junior Samyah Jordan scored nine of her 11 points in the second half for the Lady Wampus Cats. Conway built a 24-13 first-quarter lead and went into halftime holding a 39-33 advantage.

"With a great crowd, I thought our kids came out and they were just competitive on both sides of the floor," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "It's easy to see that we're outmatched as far as size, so for us [to win] we have to shoot it that well to compete with North Little Rock."

Cox and Bohanon spearheaded the quick start for Conway (18-6, 6-1 6A-Central), combining for 19 of the Lady Wampus Cats' 24 first-quarter points. Both players had 15 points at halftime and Bohanon was able to match that total in the second half.

"Emerie is a big-time player and Emerie is what makes us go," Hutchcraft said. "She fuels us, whether she wants to or not. In the locker room, on the court, in practice. She is our spark, she is our energy and she's our lack of energy. That's a responsibility that we've talked to her about. I think tonight she did her job."

Conway defeated North Little Rock 62-63 in last season's Class 6A state championship game.

After closing the gap to six points at the half, North Little Rock (20-4, 4-2) was unable to capitalize on that momentum in the second half. Conway outscored the Charging Wildcats 28-16 in the third quarter to build its lead to 67-49.

A late spurt by North Little Rock cut the deficit to 71-61, but a three-pointer from Bohanon with 3:12 left pushed the lead back to 13 points as time eventually ran out on the late charge from the Charging Wildcats.

"One of the hardest things in coaching, especially against a good team, is to hold the lead," Hutchcraft said. "Especially with the shot clock now, it's so hard to hold a 10-plus point lead with four minutes to go. The other team's back is against the wall and you're trying to hang on for dear life."

Senior Madison Hatley scored a team-high 16 points to lead North Little Rock. Senior Jocelyn Tate finished with 14 points and sophomore Katie Fimple added 12 for the Lady Charging Wildcats.

"I think we're just making the best of it right now," Hutchcraft said. "We don't have a lot of depth. If we get in foul trouble, we're in trouble. If we can keep ourselves healthy and stay dialed in, we'll be alright."

BOYS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 59, CONWAY 46

North Little Rock built an early double digit lead in the first quarter and maintained it throughout the majority of the game.

Senior Ja'Kory Withers led all scorers with 16 points for North Little Rock (16-6, 5-2 6A-Central). Senior Robert Griffin finished with 11 points for the Charging Wildcats and senior Daniel Woods added 10.

Conway (8-13, 1-6) was paced by sophomore guard Antwan McCray, who finished with 14 points.





