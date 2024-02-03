Cabot police detective dies in 1-vehicle crash

A Cabot police detective died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash southeast of Cabot, authorities said.

Christian Weir, 24, of Cabot was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 north on Sandhill Road at the intersection of Tabor Road around 2:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and left the road, a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police states.

The vehicle went into the air and collided with a tree, ejecting Weir.

Weir had worked for the Cabot Police Department since April 2022 and was off-duty at the time of the wreck, a Saturday Facebook post from Cabot police states. His wife Bailey is pregnant with their first child, the post says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.