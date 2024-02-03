Church notes: walk-through nativity; A Christian Christmas Carol, services and more

Benton County

Millwood Christian Church, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers, gather for a potluck meal following the Sunday morning service on Feb. 4. The event will be held to commemorate the birthday of the church, which started meeting in February 2000.

Information: 621-0021 or email info@millwoodchurch.com.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level.

Ash Wednesday service is at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. A light supper is being offered at 5 p.m.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

Christianity 101 is held in the library Sunday at 9:45. The Adult Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room on Wednesdays and quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, holds mass at 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday and weekday mass at 8:30 a.m. in the chapel.

Information: 855-9069.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

The Presbyterian Men's Group meets at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month in the Fellowship Hall. The next meeting is Feb. 17.

Information: 855-2390 or pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

On Sundays, join us at 9 a.m. for adult Bible study, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry, 11:30 a.m. for handbell rehearsals, and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Handbell rehearsals are 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

The Deciples Men's Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 17. Breakfast is served followed by fellowship, discussion and a work project.

The church is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church. Register at redcrossblood.org or call the church office.

Highland Christian Church is hiring a part-time Choir Director. Please contact the church for more information.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave. Fayetteville, will host two lectures by artist George Anthony Morton, whose unique spiritual and artistic journey is detailed in the new documentary, "Master of Light," which made its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW film festival.

His lectures will be in the Parish Hall. They are both free and open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. The upcoming event is sponsored by the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series.

Information at stpaulsfay.org/tippy.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service. A more contemporary service is offered on the third Sunday of each month at 4 p.m. in Fellowship Hall.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

First Fellowship (seniors) will meet on February 15 at 12:30 p.m. in the FUPC Fellowship Hall. Gary McHenry, Executive Director will be telling us about the work of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education. Lunch is homemade chili and a fresh green salad. Cost is $10. Please call to reserve lunch by Sunday, Feb. 11.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. as well as a confirmation class taught by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at the same time. Other classes for adults will continue to meet, including Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday, Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, meet in the Rail Room for instruction, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ, 1506 W. Robinson Ave. Springdale invites the public to attend three of our helping ministries:

DivorceCare: There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 18. Help is here amid hurts from divorce or separation. Come learn how to make progress. Sessions are aided by a video seminar and group discussion. $20 donation is requested.

Divorce Journey for Teens (DJ4K): There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 18. This ministry is designed to help Seventh to Twelfth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a group workbook, activities, and discussion. $20 donation is requested.

DivorceCare For Kids (DC4K): There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting on Feb. 18. This ministry is designed to help First to Sixth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a Bible-based lesson. $20 donation is requested.

With advance notice, babysitting can be provided for infants and little children. Please call to register at the church office, 479-751-4887 or register online at https://rachurch.life/resources/.

