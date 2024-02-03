COLUMNISTS: In Gaza, mothers and their children are starving

Restricting food aid has become a key strategy in Israel's assault on Gaza. With Israel withholding food and water supplies, the 180 mothers who give birth every day in Gaza are starving along with their infants. The most vulnerable in Gaza, including pregnant women, mothers and children, are bearing the brunt of the war.

With hospitals shelled beyond functionality, Gazan mothers labor at shelters and in the streets, often enduring C-sections with no painkillers. Those fortunate to deliver in one of the few remaining hospitals are discharged three hours later into a city lacking food, fuel and clean water.

For Palestinian mothers in crisis, breast-feeding is the safest method of infant feeding. Formula is scarce in emergencies and mothers must mix it with contaminated water, placing infants at risk for illness and even death. Breast-feeding provides safe, convenient nutrition and, in the short term, protects against respiratory illness and diarrhea, both common in emergencies. And in the long term, breast-feeding can protect against asthma, a condition that is more prevalent in populations traumatized by war.

Mothers in Gaza, however, cannot currently access the water and nutrients needed to produce enough breast milk to feed their babies.

Israel has reduced water production in Gaza to less than 3 percent of normal production, amounting to slightly less than 1 gallon of water per person per day. These dire conditions force families to boil dirty water and sometimes even drink seawater, leading to severe dehydration. Experts anticipate impending cholera and typhoid outbreaks, which will disproportionately kill young children and increase the risk of stillbirth.

Some will argue that Biden's hands are tied, and that the United States must maintain its alliance with Israel. But the American public disagrees.

On Jan. 13, 400,000 Americans marched on Washington, D.C., against Biden's support of Israel's war. For a president whose administration claims to support women's health through reproductive, maternal and women's health research initiatives, the decision to ignore the 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza certainly does not align with the White House's purported values.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza has the potential to spread throughout the region. The mothers of Gaza need a ceasefire now.

Guleer Shahab is a health policy scientist, Kurdish activist, and Public Voices Fellow with the OpEdProject in partnership with AcademyHealth. Jill Inderstrodt is a maternal health researcher Affiliated Scientist with the Military Family Research Institute at Purdue University, and a Public Voices Fellow with the OpEdProject. This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives.