ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Murry’s Dinner Playhouse opening Neil Simon comedy Wednesday





THEATER

'Barefoot' comedy

Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, opens its production of "Barefoot in the Park" by Neil Simon at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (Wednesday matinees only, Feb. 14 and 21) and 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 24. The buffet opens 90 minutes before curtain time:. Tickets (including meal and show) are $42-$44, $30 for children 15 and younger; $30 show only. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

Tim Cooper and Sarah Nichols play newlyweds trying to set up housekeeping in a rickety fifth-floor Greenwich Village walk-up; they can handle the hole in the skylight and the indignity of dealing with the telephone repair man, but they may not be able to handle the interference of her mother (Leigh Anne Ralston) and an over-friendly, oddball upstairs neighbor (Jeff Bailey).

MUSIC

Porter scholarship

March 31 is the deadline to apply for Art Porter Music Education Inc.'s $3,000 scholarship, established in memory of Art Porter Sr. and Art Porter Jr. The scholarship open to Arkansas high school graduates who have demonstrated musical talent in their community and who wish to pursue a degree in the music field.

The scholarship will be distributed in four installments: $1,500 the first year, $500 for each of the next three years. Applicants must maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.5 out of a possible 4.0, demonstrate musical talent in school or community activities and plan to pursue a music degree and career; they must supply letters of recommendation attesting to their musical and academic capabilities and character; and they must commit to serve the state of Arkansas for at least one year after graduation from college or university.

See the online application at flex360dev.wufoo.com/forms/q1p2ncqc12nigpc.

ETC.

Thea scholarships

Thirty-six Arkansas high school seniors will receive 2023-24 Thea Foundation scholarships, totaling $219,000, in five categories:

Performing Arts

1. $10,000: Jon Loveless, Bentonville High

2. $9,000: Kampbell Davis, Central Arkansas Christian

3. $8,000: Marionna Parker, Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High

4. $7,000: Gracie Kennett, Har-Ber High

5. $6,000, Aidan Eslinger, Conway High

6-10. $3,000 each: Lauren Lewis, Lakeside High; Claire Hudnell, Lakeside High; Anna Britt, Conway High; Hope People, Sylvan Hills High; Jordan Craig, Little Rock Central

Visual Arts

1. $10,000: Shiney You, Little Rock Central

2. $9,000: Jordan Rosso, Bentonville West

3. $8,000: Avery Binuya, Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts

4. $7,000: Jared Holt, North Little Rock High

5. $6,000: Erin Elder, Little Rock Central

6-10. $3,000 each: Avery Anderson, Har-Ber High; Dominic Solis, Siloam Springs High; Winnifred Formby, Lakeside High; Gabriella Dover, Mountain Home High; Adam Dandridge, North Little Rock High

Creative Writing

1. $10,000: Ananya Uddanti, Little Rock Central

2. $9,000: Devin Hemphill, Conway High

3. $8,000: Caroline Buxton, Siloam Springs High

4. $7,000: Noah Pennington, Pulaski Academy

5. $6,000: Noah Cawich, Pulaski Academy

6-10. $3,000 each: Lucy Burks, Little Rock Central; Brooke DeLong, Parkview; Elliott Bond, Little Rock Central; Jennifer Gilmore, Bentonville High; Avery Walker, Baptist Preparatory School

Film

1. $10,000: Corbin Pitts, North Little Rock High

2. $9,000: Nova Anderson, Little Rock Central

3. $8,000: Jamie McKuin, Lakeside High

Fashion

1. $10,000: Isaac Bristow, Little Rock Central

2. $9,000: Taylor Honeysuckle, Joe T. Robinson High

3. $8,000: Malia Anderson, Pulaski Academy.

Visit theafoundation.org.

NEA grants

Ten Arkansas organizations are receiving grants totaling $310,000 from the National Endowment of the Arts' first round of recommended awards for fiscal year 2024:

◼️ Oxford American Literary Project, Conway, $20,000, to support the publication of The Oxford American magazine.

◼️ Arkansas International Literary Magazine Inc., Fayetteville, $10,000 to support the publication and promotion of The Arkansas International, which will feature folios of work curated by an international writer in residence.

◼️ TheatreSquared Inc., Fayetteville, $50,000 to support the development of new work through the Arkansas New Play Festival.

◼️ University of Arkansas Main Campus, Fayetteville, $45,000 for research to support case studies examining the importance of collegiate jazz programs to the jazz ecosystems of U.S. cities.

◼️ University of Arkansas Main Campus (on behalf of Community Design Center), Fayetteville, $40,000 to support a cultural project mapping the experiences of 20th-century Black Americans in Fayetteville.

◼️ Sonny Boy Blues Society, Helena, $30,000 to support the 37th King Biscuit Blues Festival.

◼️ Low Key Arts Inc., Hot Springs, $30,000 to support a professional filmmaking training and mentorship program.

◼️ Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Little Rock, $50,000 to support a production of "The Amen Corner" by James Baldwin.

◼️ Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, $10,000 to support chamber music concerts and related educational activities.

◼️ Interform, Springdale, $25,000 to support a residency program for emerging fashion designers from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Educator honors

Two Arkansas educators are among the 56 recipients of Outstanding Performing Arts Educator Awards from the Indianapolis-based National Federation of State High School Associations:

◼️ Curtis Minor, Fulbright Junior High School, Bentonville, is among the group's Outstanding Music Educator award recipients. According to a news release, Minor "has seen the music program flourish with significant achievements, including top ratings at regional assessments and numerous accolades in various competitions."

◼️ Tiffany Tucker, Cabot Jun-ior High School North, is one of the honorees for Outstanding Speech and Debate Educator. Tucker, the news release notes, "stands out for her commitment to fostering speech and debate talent. She has guided her students to impressive accolades at the National Speech and Debate Tournaments and was honored with a prestigious Diamond coaching award."



