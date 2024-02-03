Famous Phil predicts an early spring

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring on an overcast Friday morning at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania, the scene of the largest and best-known Groundhog Day celebration in the United States.

The annual event is a tongue-in-cheek ritual in which Phil's handlers, members of a club with roots in the late 19th century, reveal whether the groundhog has seen his shadow.

Just after sunrise Friday, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced Phil did not see his shadow, which will usher in early springlike weather.

The groundhog seeing his shadow presages six more weeks of winter, according to the group.

Before the announcement, President Tom Dunkel, in the traditional top hat and tuxedo worn by the club's inner circle, explained that his cane, handed down from previous presidents, including his father, gave him the power to speak "Groundhog-ese" and that Phil would tell him which of two scrolls to use. At Dunkel's direction, the crowd helped fire-up the groundhog with repeated chants of "Phil!" before a club member pulled the groundhog from a door in a stump on the stage and held it aloft.\

Dunkel and other club members leaned over the stump where the groundhog sat before Dunkel pointed to one of two scrolls with the cane and announced that they had a decision.

Vice President Dan McGinley read the decision, written in verse and filled with quips about the groundhog's envy for humans' opposable thumbs and hopes to garner some Punxsutawney Phil write-in votes in 2024, from the chosen scroll and announced, "Glad tidings on this Groundhog Day, an early spring is on the way!"

Phil predicts more winter far more often than he sees an early spring, not a bad bet for February and March in western Pennsylvania. A federal agency took a look at his record last year and put his accuracy rate at about 40%.

As the morning progressed, something like a groundhog consensus emerged, backing Punxsutawney Phil's prognostication of an early spring. Among more than a dozen reports of weather-predicting groundhogs in the U.S. and Canada early Friday, 10 were on Phil's side and just three warned of six more weeks of winter.

Octoraro Orphie in Quarryville, Pa., a rival of the Punxsutawney groundhog for more than a century, says the cold will be around for a while.

But groundhogs in Staten Island, N.Y.; Nova Scotia and Quebec in Canada; Connecticut; Georgia; Illinois; and Ohio were all on Phil's side -- an early spring.

The tradition of celebrating the midpoint between the shortest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox goes back many centuries in European farm life.

When he's not making his annual prognostication, Phil lives in a customized space beside the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, with a window where library patrons can check out his burrow.

Back in 2009, library workers said Phil had somehow managed to escape three times, climbing into the library ceiling and dropping into offices about 50 feet away. He wasn't injured.

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 138th celebration Friday of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Philhas forecast an early spring. More photos at 23spring24. (AP/Barry Reeger)





