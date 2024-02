Former Arkansas defensive back commitment Jeremy Cook announced his pledge to Jackson State on Friday night.

Cook, 6-3 and 185 pounds, of Hoover, Ala., chose the Razorbacks over Cincinnati, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Alcorn State last July.

His departure was a mutual agreement between Arkansas’ coaches and Cook.

Arkansas now has 16 high school athletes in the 2024 class, including four defensive backs who are on campus as early enrollees.

On3.com rates Cook a 3-star recruit.