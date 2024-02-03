German walkout idles buses, subways ‘Object’ at embassy raises suspicions Activist Thunberg acquitted of charge Hundreds hurt, 3 die in Kenyan gas blast

German walkout idles buses, subways

BERLIN -- Local buses, trams and subway trains were canceled in much of Germany on Friday as transport employees walked off the job in the country's third transport-related strike in two weeks.

The Ver.di service workers' union called for a "warning strike," a common tactic in German contract negotiations, on Monday. Its deputy chair, Christine Behle, said that "the time has now come to exert more pressure on employers" as talks on new pay contracts for about 90,000 people employed by over 130 local transport operators have failed to make progress.

The exact demands and the length of Friday's walkouts varied from place to place. In Berlin, workers with the local transport authority walked off the job until 10 a.m.; in Hamburg, Cologne, Hanover and elsewhere, the strike was to last all day. Bavaria, where there are no negotiations at present, was the only region not affected.

The dispute centers on demands for better working conditions, such as a shorter working week and extra compensation days for shift and night work.

'Object' at embassy raises suspicions

STOCKHOLM -- Sweden's domestic security agency said Friday that it's investigating "a dangerous object" that was found at the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm earlier this week as possible terrorism.

The agency, known by its acronym SAPO, said that it had taken over the investigation from Stockholm police, who haven't disclosed what exactly was found on the embassy's grounds on Wednesday. The object, described by some Swedish media as a hand grenade, was found near the fence of the diplomatic mission, which is located in the eastern part of Stockholm.

Dozens of officers were dispatched to the scene and the area was sealed off before a bomb squad arrived. A police spokesperson said that the object eventually was destroyed. The embassy wasn't evacuated. No arrests have been made.

SAPO said that it was now investigating what the agency considers to be a "terrorist crime through grossly illegal threats and attempts to cause public destruction." The domestic security agency said that it wouldn't comment further, because the investigation is at a preliminary phase.

Hundreds hurt, 3 die in Kenyan gas blast

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Liquid petroleum gas cylinders exploded in an illegal depot in a residential area of the Kenyan capital, officials said Friday, setting off a late-night inferno that killed at least three people and injured 280 others. The death toll was expected to rise.

The depot in Nairobi had twice been demolished, and the owner had been found guilty of operating an illegal gas refilling business in May, but continued to do business, officials said. That raised suspicions -- in a country where corruption is endemic -- that bribes were paid to ignore the operation.

At least 24 people were critically injured, the Kenya Red Cross said, after a huge fireball erupted from the gas depot and rapidly spread, burning homes and warehouses. Some gas cylinders were thrown hundreds of yards, sparking separate fires in the neighborhood.

The Petroleum Institute of East Africa said a magistrates' court sentenced the owner of the illegal depot to a year in prison or a fine of $3,076. That was despite a precedent set by Kenya's High Court in which those found guilty of operating an illegal gas facility should be sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison or a fine of at least $61,500.

Despite the law providing for mandatory forfeiture, the magistrate also released all motor vehicles, including two liquid petroleum gas tankers, together with confiscated LPG that had a net weight of more than 10,000 pounds, the institute said.

The institute said one of the tankers that was "unprocedurally released" was involved in the explosions and fire.

Activist Thunberg acquitted of charge

LONDON -- Climate activist Greta Thunberg was acquitted Friday of a charge of refusing to follow a police order to leave a protest blocking the entrance to a major oil and gas industry conference in London last year.

The courtroom gallery broke out in applause as Judge John Law told Thunberg and her four co-defendants to stand and told them they were cleared of the criminal charge of breaching the Public Order Act. The judge cited "significant deficiencies in the evidence" presented by the prosecutor.

Law said the police could have applied less restrictive measures and didn't properly define where protesters should move, while their order to disperse was "so unclear that it was unlawful." Individuals who did not comply therefore committed no offense, according to the judge.

Law also granted defense lawyer Raj Chada's request for the government to pay legal fees and Thunberg's travel costs once the bills are submitted. She had faced a fine of up to $3,190 if convicted in Westminster Magistrates' Court of violating the act that allows police to impose limits on public assemblies.

"The conditions imposed on the protest were unclear, uncertain and unlawful," Chada said outside court. "The government should stop prosecuting peaceful protesters, and instead find ways to tackle the climate crisis."





Subway trains are parked in a subway depot in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, as employees of public transport in Germany went on a one-day warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)



Empty rails are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, as employees of public transport in Germany went on a one-day warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)



Subways are parked in a subway depot in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, as employees of public transport in Germany went on a one-day warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)



Subways are parked in a subway depot in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, as employees of public transport in Germany went on a one-day warning strike. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)



Environmental activist Greta Thunberg leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Friday. (AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth)





