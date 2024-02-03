I-40 bridge traffic over Mississippi River blocked by protesters with Palestinian flags

Protesters carrying Palestinian flags blocked Tennessee-bound traffic on the Interstate 40 bridge near Memphis on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

The group on the Hernando de Soto Bridge disrupted traffic around 4 p.m., a post from the Arkansas Department of Transportation's iDrive Arkansas stated.

At least 15 police vehicles were seen on the scene by 4:40 p.m., and at least some of the protesters were seen filing east off the bridge.

The demonstration was initially reported to affect all lanes of traffic, but video footage from the Tennessee side of the bridge showed the protesters blocking only the eastbound lanes by 4:30 p.m.