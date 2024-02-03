Meet Ashar, who leads PETA India's cruelty response division, said a black pigeon suspected of Chinese spying was held in Mumbai for eight months because "it was such a high-profile case and the charge was so serious."

Alan Filion, 17, of Lancaster, Calif., accused of swatting the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford, Fla., was extradited to face three charges of false reporting and one charge of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, records show.

Craig Callaway, 64, a former Atlantic City, N.J., council member, was charged with one count of "depriving, defrauding, and attempting to deprive and defraud the residents of the state of New Jersey of a fair and impartially conducted election process by the fraudulent procurement, casting, and tabulation of ballots," the U.S. attorney's office said.

Mary Wagner, a circuit court judge in Shelby County, Tenn., was selected by Republican Gov. Bill Lee to fill a state Supreme Court seat held by Justice Roger Page, who plans to retire from the five-member panel in August.

Can Atalay, a lawyer and human rights activist who was elected to the Turkish Parliament last May while in prison, was stripped of his parliamentary status by the Court of Appeals.

Pal Lekaj, 61, former infrastructure minister in Kosovo and opposition lawmaker from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo party, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for abusing his position by overspending public funds on a road project.

Nicholay Nordahl, captain of a floating sauna in a Norwegian fjord, said he "gave full throttle toward the people who came climbing out of the car" that plunged into the water and reached them just as the vehicle went under, allowing two patrons to rescue them.