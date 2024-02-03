Jean Gordon, Little Rock activist for peace and civil rights, dies at 97

Little Rock human rights activist Jean Gordon, whose work advocating for equality and peace began in earnest during the school segregation crisis of 1957-59 and continued through the end of the Cold War and into the new millennium, died Thursday at age 97.

Gordon, born in Little Rock in 1926, first rose to prominence as a member of the anti-racist Women's Emergency Committee to Open Our Schools, which opposed then-Gov. Orval Faubus's closure of Little Rock high schools for the 1958-59 school, part of his resistance to federal racial desegregation.

In addition to her civil rights work, Gordon was also an outspoken advocate for peace and nuclear disarmament. She was a member of the Arkansas Peace Center and on the board of Arkansas Peace Links, according to an obituary posted by A Natural State Funeral Services.

When Peace Links disbanded at the end of the Cold War, Gordon founded the Arkansas chapter of Women's Action for New Directions, or WAND, and advocated for a reduction in violence and militarism and the abolishment of nuclear weapon use.

Gordon also supported Bill Clinton during his 1976 run for Arkansas attorney general.

One of Gordon's daughters, Anne Perry, remembered growing up in Little Rock during desegregation and the backlash her mother faced for her moral stance.

"This was a dramatic time in Little Rock, and she was for school integration--an unpopular stance," Perry wrote in an email. "We would get hostile phone calls: 'N__ lover!' Click. I didn't know what it meant, but I remember going with her when she would speak at Black churches, and we would be surrounded by warmth and caring as she offered a message of hope. When we took Black visitors to our church, some of the congregants got up and walked out in protest. More left when my father and our minister marched with Martin Luther King, Jr. in Selma."

Gordon had an interest in other cultures and in social change, Perry wrote, and her time studying philosophy at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, as well as her frequent travel, helped make her the compassionate person she was.

For example, Gordon traveled to Russia, then called the Soviet Union, during the Cold War to advocate for peace, Perry wrote.

"She has always been determined to help people see that we are one people and to make friends with 'the other,'" Perry wrote.

Gordon also was a founding member of the Whole Person Center, which promoted holistic consciousness, and helped create the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, or ACORN. She was on the boards of Henderson State University, the Friends of the Repertory Theater, the Literacy Council of Pulaski County and We Care of Pulaski County, which offers after school mentoring and tutoring, and she also served on the pastoral care board at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"Mom always seemed at the forefront of awareness," Perry wrote. "She was passionate about taking action to reduce climate change and practiced frugality along with recycling. She drove a hybrid. Even late in life, she embraced social changes such as gender identity issues, even though she hadn't even known about gays until she went to college."

She also helped foster a spirit of empathy and activism in her kids, Perry wrote. She recalled being a child and crying with hundreds of other demonstrators while singing "We Shall Overcome" on the Arkansas Capitol steps, and being upset that she and her mother weren't able to be present for King's "I Have a Dream" speech in Washington, D.C., after watching it on TV.

Gordon's activism was something she practiced every day, even toward the end of her life. Last year, when Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer," focusing on the development of atomic weapons, hit theaters, Gordon was there, Perry wrote.

"[At] the age of 97, while battling cancer, Mom sat at a card table with anti-war pamphlets in the lobby as one of her last acts of public protest," Perry remembered. "That was Mom."