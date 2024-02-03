Lady Patriots rally for win over rivals

GIRLS

MARION 59

W. MEMPHIS 55

WEST MEMPHIS -- Marion used a furious second-half rally to erase a 31-20 halftime deficit and flip it into a 59-55 victory Friday night at Lehr Arena.

It was the first victory for Marion (14-7, 5-3 5A-East) at West Memphis since 2020. It was was spearheaded by 13 points from senior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson, 12 by sophomore Jada Cheers and 11 points apiece from juniors Joniya Lewis and Maryah Rucks.

West Memphis (14-8, 5-3) got 16 points from senior guard Alayiah Price, but none in the fourth quarter. Aniya Price had 14 points and Tyra Taylor scored 13 points and hauled in 14 rebounds.

The Lady Patriots fashioned a 13-9 lead after one quarter with hot three-point shooting. Marion connected on 3 of 8 three-pointers in the first eight minutes.

Marion led 13-7 at one point in the first quarter before an Alayah Price runner got the Lady Blue Devils within 13-9 to open the second quarter.

West Memphis turned the tide in the second quarter by applying a press, forcing Marion into seven second-quarter turnovers, many of which led to layups.

The Lady Blue Devils took off for a 13-0 run midway through the second quarter, a spurt that began when Alayah Price hit back-to-back runners, Aniya Price hit a jumper from the free-throw line, Alayah Price converted a three-point play, Aniya Price hit a long two-pointer, and finalized when Presley McPherson hit a jumper in transition as West Memphis earned a 29-16 advantage with 1:24 left in the first half. The Lady Blue Devils led 31-20 at halftime.

But Marion tightened the screws on its defense in the third quarter, turning the Lady Blue Devils over seven times and racking up six offensive rebounds.

The Lady Patriots embarked on a 12-0 run in the third, spearheaded by a Cheers layup, a three-pointer by Jackson and layups from Rucks and Lewis. When Ayanna Hayes scored in the paint, Marion was within 40-37 with 1:15 left in the third.

A Jackson three-pointer beat the third-period buzzer and set the stage for a frantic fourth quarter with the two Crittenden County rivals tied at 42-42.

A Hayes jumper opened the scoring in the fourth quarter and gave Marion its first lead since early in the second period.

The Lady Pats added on by mostly limiting West Memphis to one possession on offense, and the visitors pushed their lead to 48-42 when Cheers scored baskets on consecutive possessions.

West Memphis recorded its first points of the fourth quarter on a Tyra Taylor layup with 5:10 left in regulation and the hoop got the Lady Blue Devils within 48-44, and the hosts got within 50-48 when Daniah Horne hit a three-pointer, drew a foul, and sank the free throw with 4:24 remaining.

Clutch baskets from Lewis and Jackson gave Marion a 55-49 lead late in the fourth, but runners by Tyra Taylor and Aniya Price got West Memphis within 55-53 with 1:10 left.

Jackson closed West Memphis out by hitting a floater for a four-point lead and hitting two of four free throws down the stretch to clinch the final.

BOYS

MARION 56, WEST MEMPHIS 42

Marion beat West Memphis for the 12th time in 13 tries and for the 10th straight time.

"Very proud of our guys tonight for taking some coaching and cleaning up some things we have been struggling with," first-year Marion Coach Emmanuel Wade. "We know this is a big rivalry game and a big stage. We didn't always play just great, but we played well a lot of the night, well enough to win, and well enough to feel OK in the fourth quarter."

Marion (14-3, 7-1 5A-East) was led by senior guard David Brewer's 12 points. The Patriots also had 10 points and 7 rebounds from LaDaryl Robinson, 9 points and 6 boards from Jalen White, and 8 points from Mikell Lewis.

West Memphis (11-13, 4-4) got eight points from Da'Veyon Glenn, and seven apiece from Cam Holmes and Deangelo Craig.

Marion scored the game's first nine points, with Lewis scoring the first five, followed by a Kayden Nesbitt floater, and a Robinson layup that capped the run with 2:46 left in the first quarter.