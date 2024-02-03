LSU hands Arkansas basketball another blowout loss

LSU shot 55% from the floor and handed the Arkansas men’s basketball team its seventh SEC loss with a 95-74 victory Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

It snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tigers (12-9, 4-4 SEC), who have not lost at home with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman on the opposing sideline.

LSU is 4-1 at home against the Razorbacks during the Musselman era. Arkansas’ lone win came Jan. 16, 2022, with assistant coach Keith Smart serving as interim head coach while Musselman stayed in Fayetteville to rehab a shoulder surgery.

Arkansas (11-11, 2-7) has not won consecutive SEC games this season. It was the fourth loss in conference play of at least 20 points for the Razorbacks, who have lost their SEC games by an average of 18.6 points.

The loss marked Arkansas’ worst nine-game start to SEC play since 2008-09. The Razorbacks began 1-8 and finished 2-14 that season, the second under former coach John Pelphrey.

Poor defense coupled with hot shooting by LSU put the Razorbacks in a 45-30 hole at halftime. Arkansas did not get closer than the 15-point deficit in the second half.

After Arkansas forward Jalen Graham made a layup to begin the game’s scoring, LSU went on a 10-0 run. The run was capped by a three-pointer from 7-0 forward Will Baker, who was on fire in the first half.

Baker scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting. It was the second-most points Baker has scored this season, just shy of his 29-point performance in the Tigers’ opener against Mississippi Valley State.

LSU made 11 of its first 14 shots, including 6 of 7 from distance, to take a 32-14 lead.

The Razorbacks gained some momentum toward the end of the first half with a 6-0 run to pull within 36-24, but LSU countered with a 9-0 run of its own to balloon the lead to 21 points.

The Tigers were 7 of 12 from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes. The 45 points allowed in the first half were the second-most this season for Arkansas, which gave up 46 first-half points during a 90-68 road loss at Florida on Jan. 13.

Baker continued his big game with a three-point play to start the second-half scoring. LSU scored the first nine points of the second half and led by as much as 95-67.

Graham gave Arkansas a scoring burst. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, but it was no match for the Tigers’ offensive punch.

LSU outscored the Razorbacks 50-44 after halftime.

Musselman received his fifth technical foul of the season with 6:54 remaining when he disagreed with Layden Blocker not being awarded continuation with a basket on a foul.

Tramon Mark scored a team-high 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals for the Razorbacks, and Makhi Mitchell added 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting. The Razorbacks were 24 of 55 (44%) from the floor, 3 of 13 (23%) from three-point range and 23 of 33 (70%) from the stripe.

Jalen Cook added 20 points for LSU.

Arkansas is scheduled to host Georgia next Saturday at 5 p.m.