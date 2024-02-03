Federal authorities are investigating sex-trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon, according to a new report. The founder of World Wrestling Entertainment resigned from his roles at parent company TKO last week, a day after a former WWE employee accused him of sexual misconduct. In a 67-page complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, Janel Grant claimed she was required to maintain a sexual relationship with McMahon and submit to his "sexual demands" in return for employment. While the accusations were only made public after the filing of the lawsuit, New York prosecutors have been talking to women who have accused the billionaire of sexual misconduct for months, sources familiar with the investigation told the Wall Street Journal. The grand jury subpoena also sought communications between McMahon and women who accused him of sexual misconduct -- including Grant. McMahon, 78, denied Grant's allegations. He also said federal investigators will not find any wrongdoing, according to the Journal.

Mariah Carey used the Recording Academy stage to speak about fighting against conforming to certain music industry standards in an effort to create her music that would eventually appeal to the masses. "I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music," Carey remarked Thursday night at the academy's Black Music Collective event in Los Angeles, where she and Lenny Kravitz were given the Global Impact Award. The honorees received the award for their achievements in the industry. "It took countless arguments, endless tantrums and mostly unwavering determination," the five-time Grammy winner continued as she noted the first day of Black History Month. "But eventually, I was able to unveil my authentic self and create music from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a new sense of freedom and fulfillment." Along with Stevie Wonder, several others paid tribute to Carey by singing renditions of her songs. During her acceptance speech, Carey, 54, congratulated Kravitz, who was honored earlier in the show. "I couldn't be happier to be in the same room and honored on the same night as you," she said. During his speech, Kravitz said he was influenced by artists including Duke Ellington, The Jackson 5, Prince and John Coltrane. "So many geniuses and so many genres informed my spirit," he said. "I love this music because it feeds our hearts and strengthens our resolve to keep our hope. A healing to a wounded world. To be a part of the lineage is a privilege I cherish." After Kravitz stepped off stage, he was also honored by those who performed some of his hits.