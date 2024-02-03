GOLF

Niemann shoots 59 in Mexico

Joaquin Niemann became the second LIV Golf player in as many years with a sub-60 round, closing with two pars for a 12-under 59 to build a five-shot lead as the Saudi-funded league began its third season Friday at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Niemann had a chance to match the LIV record with one last birdie, but his wedge into his final hole -- No. 1 at El Camaleon in the shotgun start -- came up about 10 feet short of the green. He took two putts for his first 59 in competition. Bryson DeChambeau last year shot 58 in the final round at Greenbrier. He led by five shots over Patrick Reed. Niemann knew he was playing well, he just wasn't sure how much under par he was. El Camaleon plays to a par 71. This didn't register with the 25-year-old Chilean until he was 12 under playing his final hole and heard shouts of 58. It was the 52nd round in the 50s in professional golf around the world. The lowest on the PGA Tour is a 58 by Jim Furyk in the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Langer tears Achilles tendon

Bernhard Langer tore his Achilles tendon while exercising and had surgery on Friday, putting the 66-year-old German out of golf during a year he planned to play the Masters one last time. Langer last year broke Hale Irwin's record for PGA Tour Champions victories when he won twice to reach 46 titles on the 50-and-older circuit. He is a two-time Masters champion, the first one coming in 1985, and was preparing for an emotional farewell to Augusta National in April. Masters champions have a lifetime exemption, and it's possible Langer could still return next year for one last Masters.

BASKETBALL

Northwestern coach fined $5K

Northwestern Coach Chris Collins was handed a $5,000 fine and public reprimand from the Big Ten on Friday for violating the league's sportsmanship policy at the end of the Wildcats' overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue. The Big Ten handed out the punishment while noting the league "expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship." The Big Ten said those fundamental elements include "integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials." Collins was ejected with 1.7 seconds remaining in Purdue's 105-96 victory on Wednesday night. The ejection came after he walked onto the court and yelled at an official with the ball still in play. A Northwestern player restrained Collins and led him to the bench.

HOCKEY

NHL, Olympics reunite

NHL players are returning to the Olympics for the first time in more than a decade. The world's top hockey league will allow its players to participate in the Winter Games in 2026 in Milan and in 2030 under an agreement announced Friday by the NHL, NHL Players' Association, International Ice Hockey Federation and the IOC. NHL players have not been at the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi. "There is a recognition of how important this is to the players," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said at a news conference during All-Star Weekend. "Everybody felt on our ownership side that it was the right thing to do. ... This really came down to doing something because the players really wanted it." The NHL paused its season for the Olympics five times from 1998 through 2014, and most of the players now in the league grew up expecting to play on that stage.

Kings fire head coach

The Los Angeles Kings fired Coach Todd McLellan on Friday and named Jim Hiller the interim coach for the rest of the season. Los Angeles went into the All-Star break with the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, but only four points from falling out of a playoff spot. The Kings had a 20-7-4 start to the season, with the 44 points tied for the most in team history after 31 games. Since Dec. 28, they have gone 3-8-6. The three wins are tied for fewest in the league in that span and the 12 points are tied for the fifth worst.