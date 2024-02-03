OPINION | The Rev. Evan D. Garner: Exploiting human lives is wrong; no God, no religion, no moral allows it

Some crimes are so heinous that they need no statute to define them. Some atrocities are so abhorrent that they transcend national and cultural barriers. Moral failings like torture, genocide, and enslavement are so egregious that, in theory, all human beings recognize the imperative not only to denounce them but to work against them, yet experience teaches us how easily we turn a blind eye to the suffering of others.

In times like this, when the rich get richer and the poor get forgotten, I believe the prophet Amos has much to say.

Amos delivered his message at a time of unparalleled national prosperity and strength, yet he recognized a fundamental shortcoming among God's people. Wildly unpopular among the leaders of his day, Amos proclaimed the harsh message of God's judgment--that God would act decisively and destructively to realign humanity's values with God's purposes.

The Book of Amos, however, does not begin with a criticism of God's people. It starts with an attack on the ways of their neighbors. "For three crimes, and for four," the prophet repeats with each new invective, implying that God wishes to be merciful but can no longer ignore the mounting transgressions of the nations.

In a series of horrifying indictments, the prophet details brutality in war, the indiscriminate enslavement of human beings, the violation of peace treaties, the murder of pregnant women, and the desecration of human remains -- all in the name of economic progress, national security and egotistical triumph.

Noticeably absent from Amos' prophecies against those nations is any mention of religion. There is no criticism of idol worship or failure to keep God's law. Instead, the prophet appeals to the basic humanity of his audience. In effect, Amos reminds us that one does not need to know the God of Israel to know that commodifying human lives for personal gain is wrong. There is no god, no religion, no moral tradition that allows people to slaughter their vulnerable neighbors to satisfy their insatiable greed.

Those who belong to the God of Amos must know better. The fundamental value of human life, which is respected in every culture, is also enshrined in God's law. We see this in the imperative to care for the orphan, the widow, and the stranger. Through the prophets, God reminds us that simply refraining from trampling upon the lives of the vulnerable is not enough. We must love and protect them just as our God does.

Amos' indictments are hauntingly familiar. Brutality and torture on the battlefields of Ukraine must be condemned. Attacks on innocent and vulnerable people in Israel and Gaza must stop. Mass arrests of Marshallese immigrants in our community must be challenged. The dehumanization of the poor in their forced removal from local encampments must be reversed. Treating workers as disposable resources by failing to provide a living wage so that stock prices can go up must end. Everyone should know that, especially people of faith.