100 years ago

Feb. 3, 1924

Hamp Martin, warden at the penitentiary walls, was summarily discharged by the Penitentiary Commission yesterday as a result of Friday's escape of Emory Connell and Joe and Eulos Sullivan from the death cells. The investigation developed that the supposed weapon with which Eulos Sullivan coerced the warden and his two companions was a wooden affair, which the convicts had carved from the wooden seat of the toilet in their death cell. With Warden Martin was discharged Sam Taylor, night gateman at the penitentiary.

50 years ago

Feb. 3, 1974

At least 11 major truck stops in Arkansas closed this weekend as independent truckers continued to block diesel pumps to protest high fuel prices and reduced speed limits. A spot check indicated truck blockades at Conway, West Memphis, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Arkadelphia. The State Police said no violence had been reported. All eight truck stops were reported closed at West Memphis, the main point for traffic between Arkansas and Tennessee.

25 years ago

Feb. 3, 1999

Little Rock parents of Pulaski County schoolchildren pleaded with Little Rock city directors Tuesday night to keep city and county school district boundary lines separate instead of "penalizing" their children with such a change. "Most of us do research when we're buying a home," said Lorraine Bell, whose family moved from North Carolina to a Little Rock neighborhood in the Pulaski County Special School District. "I'm asking you not to penalize us for choosing and building in an area where we thought we had a choice." In response, the city board tabled a resolution seeking a state legislative act to require city school district lines statewide to grow as cities grow. The resolution, on City Director Joan Adcock's motion, would incorporate the proposal into the city's "smart growth" process that is studying the city's future development.

10 years ago

Feb. 3, 2014

The northern half of the state bore the brunt of wintry weather in Arkansas on Sunday, and forecasters say it's the first of three systems expected to hit this week. A cold front from the west moved into the state Saturday night, producing freezing rain, sleet and snow in many Arkansas counties. Northern counties mostly saw snowfall, and areas to the south including Russellville, Clinton and Searcy down to central Arkansas saw a mixed bag of winter precipitation. Southern Arkansas just saw cold rain. Forecasters say it's just the beginning. "Overall this week, there's going to be significant disruptions to transportation and commerce in Arkansas," meteorologist John Robinson of the National Weather Service in North Little Rock said.