Plane hits Florida home; 3 people die Cyberattack a snag for Atlanta election Minnesota arson targets political groups Inmate, 8 guards hurt in California riot

Plane hits Florida home; 3 people die

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- About 10 people had enjoyed a day of golf and were having drinks inside a woman's mobile home moments before a small plane crashed and obliterated the property, an eyewitness said Friday. The pilot and two people on the ground were killed, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 had reported engine failure shortly before crashing into the Bayside Waters mobile home park around 7 p.m. Thursday, the FAA said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released and are pending positive identification and notice to family, Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said Friday in an email. The aircraft had taken off earlier in the day from Vero Beach, Fla., he added.

Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers told a late-night news conference that debris from the plane ended up inside the mobile home, which was reduced to ashes in the blaze. The wreckage was scheduled to be removed today.

The pilot reported an emergency to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport shortly before the plane went off radar, about 3 miles north of a runway, Ehlers said.

An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived Friday in Clearwater to document the scene and examine the aircraft, the agency said told The Associated Press.

The investigation will involve three primary areas -- the pilot, aircraft and operating environment.

Cyberattack a snag for Atlanta election

ATLANTA -- An apparent cyberattack that affected government operations in Georgia's most populous county is creating challenges for its election office as it prepares for the state's March 12 presidential primary.

Robert Sinners, spokesman for the Georgia secretary of state's office, said Thursday Fulton County's access to the state voter registration system had been restricted as a precaution. There was no indication election systems were targeted, and county officials were working through plans to begin restoring the connection, county spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt said.

The county, which includes Atlanta, did not respond to questions about whether officials were able to process new voter registration applications and mail ballot requests received since discovering the breach.

A document on the county's website indicated no mail ballot requests had been processed since Jan. 26.

The voter registration deadline is Feb. 12, the same day election offices can begin to send mail ballots to those who requested them. In-person, early voting is scheduled to begin Feb. 19.

Minnesota arson targets political groups

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal authorities in Minnesota are investigating a suspected arson that heavily damaged the offices of three conservative groups, which are calling the blaze an act of political terrorism.

The fire happened early Sunday in the Minneapolis suburb of Golden Valley at the offices of the Center of the American Experiment, the Upper Midwest Law Center and TakeCharge. Authorities haven't announced any arrests or a potential motive. All three offices share the same building with several other businesses.

Ashlee Sherrill, a spokesperson for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in St. Paul, which is leading the investigation, told The Associated Press that the case was still under investigation as of Friday.

A local FBI spokesperson did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

"To my knowledge, there hasn't been any type of arrest or suspect identified," Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said.

Staff for the conservative groups will work remotely while they seek alternative office space. They estimated it will take months to repair the damage once the investigation is complete.

Inmate, 8 guards hurt in California riot

BLYTHE, Calif. -- Eight corrections officers and an incarcerated man were injured in a riot involving around 200 inmates in the recreational yard of a Southern California prison, authorities said Thursday.

The violence started around 10 a.m. Wednesday as officers were escorting an inmate across the yard as part of a contraband investigation at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The inmate headbutted a staff member, and as he was being subdued, "approximately 200 incarcerated people on the yard rushed toward the officers attacking them with fists and rocks," the department said in a statement.

After shooting a rifle warning round, officers used "chemical agents and non-lethal impact rounds" to get the melee under control, the statement said.

Eight staff members and one inmate were treated at an outside hospital and later returned to the prison, officials said. The extent of their injuries wasn't available.

So far, 30 inmates have been identified as having direct involvement in the riot, and the investigation is ongoing.



