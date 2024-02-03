PREP BASKETBALL: Fort Smith Northside needs last-second heroics to claim 64-63 victory over Springdale Har-Ber

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Henry Apple

SPRINGDALE -- Fort Smith Northside's quest to separate itself from the other 6A-West Conference girls basketball teams is a tough task in itself, and a 10-point halftime deficit against Springdale Har-Ber didn't make it any easier Friday night.

The