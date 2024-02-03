Regional motor sports calendar

REGIONAL CALENDAR
FEBRUARY
23-25 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, Winter Blast, late models $2,000 to win, modifieds $1,500 to win
MARCH
8-9 Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La., Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000/$10,000 to win
9-10 Wolf Bayou Motocross, Drasco, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
15 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win
23-24 Pine Bluff Motocross, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
29-30 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Wimp Reed IMCA Spring Nationals
APRIL
6 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, Cow Patty 50, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win
6-7 Deer Creek Motocross, Sheridan, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
9 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, High Limit Racing sprint car series, $20,000 to win
12 Texarkana 67 Speedway, High Limit Racing sprint car series, $12,000 to win
12 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series
13 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Titan Legends, late models
26 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., World of Outlaws Late Model Series
27-28 River Ridge Motocross, Norfork, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
MAY
4 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win
10-11 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Bad Boy 98, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000/$12,000 to win
11 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Hooker Hood Classic, sprits
18 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, J.D. Garrison IMCA Stock Car Special
18 Greenville (Miss.) Speedway, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
25 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, United Sprint Car Series Speedweek
25-26 Pine Bluff Motocross, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
26 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, United Sprint Car Series Speedweek
JUNE
1 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Titan Legends, late models
7 Crowley's Ridge Raceway, Paragould, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
8 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
14 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
15 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis,, sixth annual Greg Hodnett Memorial, sprints
15-16 South of the Ozarks Motocross, Ratcliff, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
21 Two Dollar Pistol Motor Speedway, Plumerville, American Sprint Car Series national tour
22 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, American Sprint Car Series national tour
29 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, United Sprint Car Series
JULY
2 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, DirtCar Summer Nationals, late models, modifieds
4 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, DirtCar Summernationals, late models, modifieds
13 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Ralph Henson Memorial, ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints
13 Greenville (Miss.) Speedway, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
26 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,555 to win
27 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win
AUGUST
9-10 Greenville (Miss.) Speedway, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
16-17 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, 32nd annual Topless 100, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series
31-Sept. 1 South of the Ozarks Motocross, Ratcliff, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
SEPTEMBER
6-7 Texarkana 67 Speedway, USAC national sprints, ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints, ASCS Elite Non-wing Sprints
13 Two Dollar Pistol Motor Speedway, Plumerville, Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win
14 Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla., Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, late models, $5,000 to win
21 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, third annual Mod Lite Nationals
21-22 Deerk Creek Motocross, Sheridan, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
26-28 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, 29th annual Schoenfeld Headers Mid-America IMCA Stock Car Championship
27 Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La., World of Outlaws Late Model Series
27-28 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, World Short Track Challenge, American Sprint Car Series national tour, United Sprint Car Series
28 Old No. 1 Speedway, Harrisburg, Titan Series, late models
OCTOBER
10-12 Batesville Motor Speedway, Locust Grove, eighth annual Race For Hope, IMCA modifieds
11-12 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Flip Flop 50, United Sprint Car Series, Legend Late Model Series
12-13 River Ridge Motocross, Norfork, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
25-26 Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series
26-27 Wolf Bayou Motocross, Drasco, Arkansas State Championship Series, motocross
NOVEMBER
1-2 Texarkana 67 Speedway, Short Track Nationals, ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprints