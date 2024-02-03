Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, meets at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. youtube.com/asburyumclr.

Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., meets at 10 a.m. Sundays. btclr.org.

Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., meets at 8, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays, also viewable at christchurchlr.org.

Faith Lutheran Church, 7525 W. Markham St., will have an installation service for Jacqueline Buschor at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 with Bishop Becca Middeke-Conlin presiding. faithlutheranlr.org.

First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts worship, study and support groups times at fcclr.live.

First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. firstlutheranlr.com.

First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., meets at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

mFirst United Methodist Church,6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds contemporary worship at 9 a.m. and traditional worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with Sunday School at 10 a.m. www.nlrfumc.org.

Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays, also on YouTube. gracelutheranlr.org.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 504-6899.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1904 McArthur Drive, Jacksonville, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays. hopelutheranjacksonville.org.

Ignite Life Center, 8007 Mabelvale Pike, meets at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. ignitelifectr@gmail.com.

Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, meets at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. expandingthelight.org.

Little Rock Vine, 16601 Lamarche Drive, worships at 9 a.m. Sundays. (321) 591-4238.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays, also on Facebook. (501) 375-4098.

Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, meets at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. bit.ly/37S7AGY (501) 753-1109.

Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 753-9533.

Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays. pinnacleviewumc.org.

Pulaski Heights Christian Church, 4724 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. phcc-lr.org.

mPulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, worships, in-person and livestreamed, at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. phpreslr.com.

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, worships Sundays at 9 and 11 a.m., viewable on Facebook. phumc.com/worship.

St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1920 E. Sixth St., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-8833.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, meets at 8 and 10 a.m. Sundays. stlukeepiscopal.org.

St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 20900 Chenal Parkway, worships at 8, 9, and 11 a.m. Sundays, viewable on YouTube @st.margaretsepiscopalchurc3253.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., holds a midweek Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month, including next week. It incorporates the 12 steps and a healing service in the liturgy. Ash Wednesday observances will be held at 8 a.m., noon, and 6 p.m. Feb. 14. lovesaintmarks.org/

St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays. Livestream link at saintmichaelslr.org. Catechesis of the Good Shepherd for ages 3-12 at 9 a.m.

St. Nicholas' Episcopal Church, 2001 Club Manor, Ste. N, Maumelle, meets at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 420-4840.

Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, meets at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. An Ash Wednesday service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14. secondpreslr.org.

Sister Thea Bowman Inclusive Catholic Church meets at 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, at 5 p.m. Saturdays. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14, they'll join Westover Hills Presbyterian Church in offering a drive-by imposition of ashes in the parking lot with a worship service inside at 5:30 p.m. (501) 580-7600.

Theressa Hoover Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 W. 13th St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. hooverumc.org.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Sundays holds Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 a.m and Holy Eucharist Rite II with hymns at 10:30 a.m. and Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. trinitylittlerock.org.

Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 North Mississippi St., worships at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays. tumclr.org.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-5848.

Union African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1825 S. Pulaski St., worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 374-3528.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 225-1503.

Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, meets at 10:25 a.m. Sundays. westoverhills.org.

The deadline for Saturday Religion calendar submissions is 5 p.m. Mondays. Listings can be sent to religion@arkansasonline.com. Unless noted, addresses are in Little Rock.