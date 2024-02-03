Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 11:30 a.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-10 (20.0%)

MEET 53-168 (31.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Alva Starr in the 10th

BEST BET No Coincidences in the first

LONG SHOT Liberal Arts in the 11th

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

NO COINCIDENCES**** was pressured through fast early fractions when narrowly defeated in a promising career debut, and she switches to a top national rider. Q'S YOUR MAMA has worked smartly up to her first race, and she is bred top and bottom for speed. RUNNINTHESTREETS had a less than perfect trip in a fast-closing second-place finish Dec. 30, and she may have needed the race following a six-month vacation.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 No CoincidencesRosarioMoquett8-5

7 Q's Your MamaEsquivelPeitz5-1

1 RunninthestreetsArrietaAnderson5-2

13 Linnie MaeTorresWitt9-2

3 Street PainterHarrCates12-1

4 Blue EmberVazquezCompton12-1

5 Wildwood QueenFuentesBecker15-1

6 AdamantlyBarbosaGonzalez15-1

9 Air CastleChuanSchultz15-1

2 Lady WoopigBowenMilligan20-1

14 Cosmic ChicHernandezMcBride20-1

12 PredictingJordanMartin30-1

10 Melania TJuarezTranquilino30-1

11 Who LuBealmearCombs30-1

2 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

SINNER'S SIN** set a fast pace before finishing fourth in a return from three-month freshening, and he won consecutive fast races this summer at Ellis. FAVORITE OUTLAW was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint, defeating high-priced conditioned claiming rivals. The consistent sprinter has finished no worse than second in six races at Oaklawn. CAMP DADDY has finished with determination in consecutive second-place finishes at this level at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Sinner's SinBejaranoMoquett7-2

7 Favorite OutlawZimmermanHartman3-1

6 Camp DaddyTorresHernandez4-1

11 Life Is a BanquetRosarioBrinkman8-1

8 StartdfromdabottomEsquivelEnnis8-1

3 Bohemian BoLeparouxVance10-1

1 B SuddLanderosOrtiz10-1

4 Summer in MalibuHernandezCombs15-1

12 Secret PocketArrietaPeitz20-1

2 Cold as HellJuarezLukas15-1

9 JulliardFuentesHobby20-1

5 Manta ReyDe La CruzHaran30-1

3 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

ATTA PARTY** won six of 10 races in 2023, including two at Oaklawn, and he possesses good early speed and blinkers off is a winning move for this stable. MIDNIGHT TAXES has not raced since May, but he fired fresh last winter at Oaklawn and was heavily favored in the $150,000 Rainbow. AL'S ROMEO is moving into state-bred company after a strong second-place finish against open conditioned claiming rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Atta PartyVazquezRufino3-1

4 Midnight TaxesAsmussenHartman5-2

10 Al's RomeoBealmearStuart4-1

9 Where's RandyEsquivelMorse9-2

13 Macho RoccoBejaranoGarcia7-2

3 Choctaw ZipTorresWitt10-1

1 Topf Road RulesArrietaPeitz12-1

14 Heated ArgumentBarbosaGonzalez15-1

8 Stuck N SnowQuinonezVon Hemel15-1

12 Holus BolusBaileyCreighton20-1

7 Marvelous ThunderHarrCline20-1

2 Shake UpGallardoWestermann30-1

6 RudianoDe La CruzLoy30-1

11 Native MoonshineHernandezTranquilino50-1

4 Purse $115,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

MR FILLIP*** finished a strong second while six lengths clear of the third-place finisher in only his second start, and the effort easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. MORUNNING is an unraced colt from the powerful barn of trainer Brad Cox, and he has recorded bullet workouts dating back to October. RUN JALEN RUN was beaten a diminishing neck in a sprint effort just two races back at Churchill, and he is back sprinting following a useful front-running route over this track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Mr FillipTorresDiodoro9-5

8 MorunningGerouxCox5-2

3 Run Jalen RunHernandezSharp9-2

6 Happy GreyRosarioAsmussen6-1

13 Grand EmperorAsmussenAsmussen10-1

4 Excitable BoyGallardoRobertson15-1

5 Mohawk RiverArrietaSchultz15-1

1 First BidLanderosMilligan20-1

14 Gonna Be All RightHernandezDiodoro15-1

11 Aztec FireSantanaCasse15-1

9 Sesame StreekLeparouxMcPeek20-1

12 MaravichBejaranoMoquett20-1

10 Daily GrindJuarezLukas30-1

7 FrankensteinerBealmearSnodgrass50-1

5 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

JACKMAN*** has used his speed to advantage in a current three-race winning streak, and he returns in another starter allowance and keeps the leading rider. MAC DADDY TOO had to overcome a slow start when beaten only a length in his local debut, and he has natural speed and is likely to improve with a clean break. STAGE LEFT earned the fastest last race Beyer figure when fourth in a stake at Aqueduct, and the veteran has earnings exceeding $700,000.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 JackmanTorresBroberg5-2

2 Mac Daddy TooSantanaCasse8-1

12 Stage LeftVazquezJacobson3-1

5 Shady EmpireHernandezDiodoro9-2

9 BreslauEsquivelHobby10-1

6 Tee BurnsBealmearHartman10-1

7 VulcanArrietaSims12-1

11 Tropic StormLanderosSantamaria15-1

10 Rob the RichBejaranoShorter15-1

8 MacronDe La CruzHaran20-1

1 Joe FrazierZimmermanMartin20-1

4 EfficiencyJuarezSantamaria30-1

6 Purse $115,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

GIVE ME LIBERTY** finished second behind a promising late-running winner in his first start for current connections, and he benefits from the two-turn experience. DIMATIC ships from Fair Grounds on the heels of a late-running third-place finish, which earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. THOUSAND SPRINGS lost all chance at the break in a sixth-place sprint debut at Fair Grounds, and he is bred to be improved at route distances and drew a favorable two-turn post position.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Give Me LibertyHernandezDiodoro3-1

2 DimaticRosarioAsmussen5-2

1 Thousand SpringsHernandezMcPeek6-1

5 SpeedtailArrietaMason9-2

8 Special DispatchTorresMcPeek8-1

3 PromissioVazquezO'Neill10-1

9 Gotta Have DreamsEsquivelShorter20-1

12 J J's RangerBejaranoHartman20-1

11 ManfrediLeparouxHartman20-1

6 Will Take ItLanderosMilligan20-1

7 Tornado RoadJuarezLukas30-1

10 Wreck ItBealmearSnodgrass50-1

7 Purse $141,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

ZEITLOS** is moving up an allowance condition following a fast and game win at Churchill, and she has a remarkably consistent record. AUNT BECCA lost a late lead when finishing second in a similar spot at Churchill, and she drew a nice post for a sprinter with early speed. I'M THE BOSS OF ME is back on Lasix following a competitive third-place stake effort, which she likely needed after a layoff of five months.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 ZeitlosRosarioAsmussen5-2

11 Aunt BeccaHernandezDeVaux7-2

7 I'm the Boss of MeArrietaCompton8-1

4 TraverseTorresMott4-1

2 Backyard MoneyJuarezLukas6-1

5 KantexBejaranoMorse8-1

10 Sarah HarperVazquezMoquett15-1

3 Dealing JusticeZimmermanMartin20-1

1 Collected GloryBowenMartin20-1

8 HalagaDe La CruzRufino30-1

9 VerylittlecentsEsquivelMorse30-1

8 The King Cotton. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

SKELLY*** is an exceptionally quick sprinter riding a six-race winning streak, which includes a graded stake win last spring at Oaklawn. TEJANO TWIST has won consecutive stake races at Oaklawn and Churchill, and the powerful stretch runner also won a graded stake last season at Oaklawn. EDGE TO EDGE finished second behind the top selection Dec. 30, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 SkellySantanaAsmussen7-5

3 Tejano TwistLanderosHartman4-1

5 Edge to EdgeHernandezHartman9-2

6 Miles AheadTalamoMcGee5-1

4 Jaxon TravelerRosarioAsmussen10-1

2 Excess MagicBejaranoHartman10-1

7 OsbourneLeparouxMoquett15-1

1 RyvitAsmussenAsmussen15-1

9 The Martha Washington. Purse $250,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

DENIM AND PEARLS*** was caught inside the final yards in the $200,000 Years End, and the promising filly benefits from the two-turn experience and likely makes amends with a well-timed move. NEOM BEACH raced close to a fast pace when third-best in the Years End, and she may be difficult to catch with a kinder pace. SARATOGA SECRET is a graded stake-placed sprinter who is learning to rate, and she is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Denim and PearlsGerouxCox6-5

4 Neom BeachRosarioAsmussen4-1

6 Saratoga SecretVazquezLukas15-1

5 PromisemeanempireHernandezDiodoro9-2

1 Tapit JenallieTorresMilligan12-1

9 In Good TasteChuanCox8-1

7 Hush It HoneyEsquivelMorse10-1

3 Divine GalArrietaVon Hemel15-1

2 Band of GoldHernandezMcPeek20-1

10 The American Beauty. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

ALVA STARR**** won the Grade II Prioress by nearly nine lengths in September at Saratoga, and she returns fresh after suffering a narrow defeat in the 7-furlong and Grade II Raven Run at Keeneland. MISS ARLINGTON dominated second-level allowance runners at Fair Grounds, and she is sharp enough to be a contender in her first try in stake company. ROYAL SPA is adding blinkers after a one-paced fourth-place finish in the Grade I La Brea at Santa Anita, and she was an allowance winner last winter at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Alva StarrTorresBrinkman1-1

7 Miss ArlingtonLeparouxWilliamson4-1

9 Royal SpaSantanaBrisset9-2

5 High ClassRosarioAsmussen6-1

3 Adeline JuliaGerouxDiodoro12-1

1 ChandanaBejaranoMorse15-1

2 Let's Be ClearEsquivelContreras15-1

8 CondensationHernandezHartman20-1

6 DemiDe La CruzStuart30-1

11 The Southwest. Grade III. Purse $800,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

LIBERAL ARTS** has trained well since posting a mild upset in the Grade III Street Sense at Churchill. He is a finisher in a field loaded with speed, and he has wet track ability. MAYCOCKS BAY earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a 10-length allowance win last month at Fair Grounds, and he broke his maiden over a sloppy track. CARBONE followed a decisive debut sprint victory at Churchill with an equally impressive two-turn allowance win over this track Dec. 31.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Liberal ArtsTorresMedina8-1

1 Maycocks BayArrietaStidham3-1

7 CarboneSantanaAsmussen9-2

4 Otto the ConquerorRosarioAsmussen5-1

5 WynstockFreyBaffert4-1

11 Just SteelVazquezLukas8-1

12 Awesome RoadGerouxCox8-1

10 Mystik DanHernandezMcPeek12-1

8 Common DefenseLeparouxMcPeek20-1

9 LinebackerEsquivelBlair30-1

3 Magic GrantLanderosMilligan30-1

2 CharlestonHernandezFires30-1

12 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

PLEDGEOFALLEGIANCE** was beaten a nose while nearly three lengths clear of third in his first start after a freshening, and he figures to be stalking a fast pace. NEXT REVOLT won his past two races at Remington by a combined margin of 14 lengths, and he has shown big improvement since claimed by current connections in July. COSMO is another showing excellent form and competitive Beyer figures earned at Remington.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 PledgeofallegianceBejaranoMoquett5-1

1 Next RevoltHernandezDiodoro4-1

7 CosmoTorresDiodoro7-2

8 Alexander HeliosGerouxJoseph3-1

11 Ten Days LaterHernandezMcPeek6-1

12 Chrome BabyQuinonezVon Hemel12-1

6 Elusive TargetChuanShirer12-1

4 Machine Gun ManEsquivelSanchez15-1

5 CatdaddyFuentesPetalino20-1

3 PoltererArrietaCompton20-1

2 TiricoSantanaBrisset20-1

10 Woodcock FlightJuarezPuhich30-1