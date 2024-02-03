Siloam Springs hires new football coach

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Doug Loughridge is the the new Siloam Springs head football coach.

The Siloam Springs School Board approved Loughridge's hiring at a special board meeting Thursday. There were 28 applicants for the job.

Loughridge, 50, is the director of athletics and activities at Alma, a position he has held since 2019. Before that, he was head football coach at Alma and Charleston.

Loughridge will replace Brandon Craig, who submitted his resignation in December after six seasons at the helm of the Panthers' program. Craig was 15-49 with Siloam Springs.

Siloam Springs has lost 27 straight games dating back to the 2021 season.

Loughridge' overall coaching record is 116-45, including 69 wins and two state championships (2008 and 2011) at Charleston, according to a news release from the Siloam Springs School District.

In 2012, Loughridge was named head coach at Alma, where he won three conference championships (2013, 2016 and 2017) and made the playoffs each year, according to the release.

He has led teams to the state playoffs 12 of 13 years.

Loughridge said Friday he was excited about the job and to get back into coaching.

"I ready to get back to work and work with the kids," he said.

-- Mike Jones

FRIDAY'S GAMES

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 49, TWO RIVERS 34 Baylee Parnell was clutch with 19 points for Booneville (9-13, 5-6 3A-4) . Lexi Franklin had 13 points for the Lady Bearcats. Carolyn Smith scored 14 points and Airastyn Novinger ended with 11 points for Two Rivers (18-7, 8-4).

COTTER 49, EUREKA SPRINGS 14 Kylee Chastain got 13 points and five assists for Cotter (20-7, 11-1 2A-1), which won its third league title in the past five years and ran its winning streak to 12 games. Emma Jones added 12 points for the Lady Warriors.

DUMAS 57, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 7 Kendri Broughton finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists for Dumas (23-4, 11-0 3A-8). Alana Rounds had 11 points, and Steph Steen contributed nine points for the Lady 'Cats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 41, PANGBURN 33 Laney Marsh had 25 points as Episcopal Collegiate (9-13, 6-5 3A-6) outlasted the Lady Tigers.

FARMINGTON 73, GENTRY 30 Zoey Bershers' 16 points and Reese Shirey's 15 points powered Farmington (28-1, 12-0 4A-1), which didn't give up any points in the fourth quarter. J'Myra London had 12 points, Marin Adams answered with 10 points and Kaycee McCumber netted eight points for the Lady Cardinals. Farmington led 47-17 at halftime.

MARSHALL 65, IZARD COUNTY 49 Audrey Blair had 23 points and 15 rebounds to guide Marshall (16-10, 9-5 2A-2) over the Lady Cougars. Izzie Harness scored 15 points, Miley Harris had 11 points and Anna Ragland put in 10 points for the Lady Bobcats.

PRAIRIE GROVE 55, GRAVETTE 48 Lexi Henry supplied 17 points to stage an upset for Prairie Grove (17-7, 7-5 4A-1), which outscored the Lady Lions 23-16 in the fourth quarter. Hope Kidd scored 12 points, Camryn Cash had 10 points and Ava Nall chimed in with eight points for the Lady Tigers. Brynn Romine scored 21 points, and Keeley Elsea ended with eight points for Gravette (20-6, 10-2).

QUITMAN 57, SLOAN-HENDRIX 41 Ali Cater scored all 13 of her points in the first half for Quitman (23-5, 11-3 2A-2), which bounced back from Thursday's loss to Norfork. Emma Fenley scored 12 points and Kaylee Hobbs finished with eight points for the Lady Bulldogs. Katelyn Graddy paced Sloan-Hendrix (11-20, 4-10) with 19 points, while Hayden Matheny collected 12 points.

ROGERS HERITAGE 49, BENTONVILLE 39 The Lady War Eagles outscored the Lady Tigers 15-5 in the fourth quarter to claim a 6A-West Conference win. The teams were tied at 34-34 after three quarters. Sophie Sarratt led Heritage with 15 points, while Monica Howard added 9. Cambrie Philips led Bentonville with 15.

SALEM 58, CAVE CITY 26 Marleigh Sellars had 20 points to lead Salem (21-5, 14-0 3A-2), which went unbeaten in the district for the second season in a row. Hadley Reed had nine points, and Olivia Dockins came up with eight points for the Lady Greyhounds.

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 60, TWO RIVERS 19 Noah Harrel scored 12 points and Dakota Mattson had 10 points for Booneville (13-6, 8-3 3A-4), winners of three straight games. Colt Cobb also had nine points for the Bearcats. Jake Ward-Brixley led Two Rivers (9-15, 3-9) with 10 points.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 66, PERRYVILLE 26 Grayson Wilson had 15 points to send Central Arkansas Christian (17-3, 11-0 3A-5) to its 15th consecutive victory. Jackson Hampton also tallied 10 points for the Mustangs.

COTTER 54, EUREKA SPRINGS 27 Ty Tilton's 13 points and six rebounds were big for Cotter (14-19, 9-5 2A-1). David Roger added eight points and 13 rebounds. Kenner Leavell finished with 11 points for Eureka Springs (8-20, 2-12).

FARMINGTON 89, GENTRY 37 Jaxon Berry collected 29 points for Farmington (26-2, 11-0 4A-1). Layne Taylor scored 22 points, and Maddox Teeter had 12 points for the Cardinals.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 90, BAUXITE 33 Joshua Hollaway had 20 points and four rebounds to guide Little Rock Christian (18-7, 11-1 4A-5) to its beating of the Miners. J.J. Andrews had 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, and Jameel Wesley added 12 points for the Warriors. Landren Blocker also had 11 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for Little Rock Christian.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 61, JACKSONVILLE 60 Dallas Thomas' 23 points helped Parkview (13-10, 7-2 5A-Central) eek out a win. Ayden Hansberry scored 14 points and Drake Marbley had 12 points for the Patriots.

MILLS 88, STAR CITY 45 Anthony Hester pumped in 22 points and 15 rebounds for Mills (16-8, 9-0 4A-8), which continued its unbeaten trek through the conference. Maziyah Curry scored 16 points, Jaeir Hardwell had 14 points and Joseph Bell tossed in 12 points for the Comets. Zaylin Rowland also had eight points and 10 assists for Mills.

OZARK CATHOLIC 62, FOUNDERS CLASSICAL 48 Ozark Catholic outscored Founders 17-8 in the second quarter to pull away for a 1A-1 West Conference victory. imeon Spencer had 15 points and Shep Newcomb 13 for Ozark Catholic, which takes on The New School today in a battle for first place in the the league standings. Ayden Barrow led Founders with 23 points.

ROGERS HERITAGE 66, BENTONVILLE 57 Ben Manuel poured in a game-high 25 points for Heritage (11-12, 3-7 6A-West), including 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Bryson Jackson added 15 and Braxton Wacholtz chipped in 10 for the War Eagles. Jayvn Williams led Bentonville with 21, while Ma'aiki Dauda added 17 and Elijah Wilhelm 13.

SEARCY 78, PARAGOULD 49 Jayden Duffy provided a spark with 25 points as Searcy (11-11, 4-4 5A-East) ripped the Rams. Rickey Love Jr. scored 12 points and Jaylan Clifton added 10 points for the Lions.

SLOAN-HENDRIX 65, QUITMAN 28 Logan Hill had 10 of his 18 points in the third quarter for Sloan-Hendrix (26-8, 11-3 2A-2). Dallas Durham and Cade Marshall collected 12 points each for the Greyhounds.

VAN BUREN 62, GREENBRIER 45 Glavine McDonald had 18 points, and Trenton Cooley notched 17 points in a win for Van Buren (17-7, 6-2 5A-West). Jaxon Cazzell came up with 12 points, and Drew Brasuell delivered 11 points for the Pointers.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

EMERSON 72, HAMPTON 38 Savannah Pyle hit seven three-pointers and scored 25 points to lead Emerson (24-4, 13-0 1A-8). Layla Tell had 12 points and six rebounds, Dana Hampton chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds, and Bralee Phillips notched nine points and eight assists for the Lady Pirates.

FORREST CITY 57, POCAHONTAS 26 Ayana Watson piled up 15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in a rout for Forrest City (21-6, 11-3 4A-3). Charnelle Hoof added 14 points for the Lady Mustangs.

PANGBURN 57, ROSE BUD 39 Jaesha Smith had 21 points to get Pangburn (12-14, 7-5 3A-6) past the Lady Ramblers. Bailey Burress contributed 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Taylor Wilhite led Rose Bud (5-16, 3-9) with 15 points. Camdyn Starkey notched 12 points.

RIVERCREST 49, HARRISBURG 38 Destiny Burks hit four three-pointers and scored 23 points to ignite Rivercrest (15-8, 9-2 3A-3). Zakiyah Brownlee furnished 12 points, and Mykayla Banks netted 10 points for the Lady Colts.

WALNUT RIDGE 64, HOXIE 34 Taylor Forrester's 23 points catapulted Walnut Ridge (10-13, 6-7 3A-2). Selbi Muradova added 18 points, and Maddie Burris chipped in with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bobcats. Gracie Felton scored 14 points for Hoxie (0-22, 0-13).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 63, SHIRLEY 33 Lainee Gentry scored 18 points, and Eden Murphree had 16 points as West Side Greers Ferry (8-18, 4-8 1A-2) took a 30-point victory. Sam Corpier and Mandy Smith both added nine points for the Lady Eagles. Akayla Rocha finished with 15 points, and Addie Overturff ended with nine points for Shirley (6-13, 4-8).

WESTERN YELL COUNTY 49, MAGAZINE 34 Mykaila Rodriguez poured out 25 points to carry Western Yell County (15-16, 7-5 2A-1). Sara Broadstock finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks for the Lady Wolverines.

BOYS

EMERSON 73, HAMPTON 69 Tray Griffin put in 31 points and nine rebounds as Emerson (16-10, 8-5 1A-8) sprinted past the Bulldogs. Henry Robinson supplied 24 points and six rebounds, and Javon Snell tagged eight points and nine rebounds for the Pirates.

FOUKE 49, BISMARCK 40 Jason Schinski delivered 25 points and 20 rebounds as Fouke (16-11, 4-7 3A-7) won its second straight game.

NORFORK 58, QUITMAN 51 Cory Jones led Norfork (9-18) with 18 points in its nonconference win over the Bulldogs. Isaiah Morris had 16 points, Layne Scalf tossed in 11 points, and Jackson Davis countered with 10 points for the Panthers.

RIVERCREST 57, HARRISBURG 54 Frantavis Robinson's 19 points helped Rivercrest (22-2, 11-0 3A-3) avoid the upset. Jayden Young scored 11 points, and Koby Turner had 10 points for the Colts.

ROSE BUD 59, PANGBURN 27 Bryce Walls scored 18 points in a conference win for Rose Bud (10-11, 5-7 3A-6). Jay Bell and Herschel Hart each tallied 10 points for the Ramblers.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 71, SHIRLEY 41 Jacob Charlton's 28 points lifted West Side Greers Ferry (13-14, 10-4 1A-2) to a rout of the Blue Devils. Max Gipson followed with 20 points for the Eagles. Tyler Spencer punched through with 14 points while Tayler Spencer and Williams Jackson each tallied 12 points for Shirley (14-8, 10-4).