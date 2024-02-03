Russia said to refuse request for crash dead

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia has refused Ukrainian requests to hand over the bodies of scores of prisoners of war whom the Kremlin claims were killed in the downing of a Russian military transport plane by Kyiv's forces, a Ukrainian intelligence official said.

Andrii Yusov, the spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, in televised remarks late Thursday reaffirmed Kyiv's call for an international probe into the Jan. 24 crash inside Russia that would determine whether the Il-76 transport carried weapons or passengers along with the crew.

Russia accused Ukraine of killing its own men, while Kyiv dismisses Moscow's assertions as "rampant Russian propaganda."

Kyiv has neither confirmed nor denied that its forces shot the plane down, and Russia's claim the crash killed Ukrainian POWs couldn't be independently verified. Ukrainian officials emphasized that Moscow didn't ask for any specific stretch of airspace to be kept safe for a certain length of time, as it has for past POW exchanges.

Some Western intelligence assessments have suggested the plane was shot down by a missile from Ukraine, although they could not confirm the presence of POWs on board.

A French military official told The Associated Press that the country's military concluded that Ukrainian forces used a battery of Patriot surface-to-air missiles to shoot down the Il-76, firing from about about 30 miles away.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA Novosti news agency on Friday that the Kremlin hadn't received a Ukrainian request to hand over the bodies. Asked if Russia would be willing to hand them over, he later told reporters that the official investigation into the incident was continuing and it would be up to Russian law enforcement agencies to consider such a request.

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia wouldn't only welcome but would "insist" on an international inquiry into the plane's downing that he described as a "crime" by Ukraine.

Yusov, the Ukrainian intelligence spokesperson, said some of the Ukrainian POWs who were meant to be part of an exchange on the day of the crash were swapped Wednesday when about 200 Ukrainian prisoners returned home.

Russia's Investigative Committee, the main state criminal investigation agency, said Thursday its probe of the crash found that the Il-76 was brought down by one of the U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems, which Western allies -- namely the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands -- have supplied to Ukraine. The U.S. has provided the Patriots with the understanding that they not be used outside of Ukraine

Russian officials claimed there were 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian POWs, six crew members and three Russian servicemen. All were reported killed when the plane hit the ground and exploded in a giant fireball in the Belgorod region near Ukraine.

Meeting with arms industry workers on Friday in the Russian city of Tula, Putin described the fight in Ukraine as a battle for Russia's survival and claimed that the vast majority of his countrymen support his course.

In Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, a drone attack damaged an energy infrastructure facility, leaving 100,000 people without electricity and 113 coal miners stranded underground for a time, according to Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul. All the miners were brought to safety after power was partially restored, he said.

Another Russian strike Thursday killed two French aid workers in the town of Beryslav in the southern Kherson region, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack as "cowardly and outrageous."

Information for this article was contributed by John Leicester and Jill Lawless of The Associated Press.

In this handout photo taken from validated UGC video show flames rising from the scene of a warplane crashed at a residential area near Yablonovo, Belgorod region, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Ukraine claimed Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 it used sea drones to sink a Russian corvette in the Black Sea, while Russian investigators alleged that two Patriot missiles fired by Kyiv's forces brought down a Russian military transport plane last month. (Validated UGC video via AP)



In this photo from video released by Russian Investigative Committee on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, Russian Investigative Committee employees walk near wreckage of Russian military Il-76 plane, crashed near Yablonovo, Belgorod region of Russia, on Jan. 25, 2024. Russia's vulnerability to cross-border attacks was highlighted again Wednesday when the Defense Ministry said a military transport plane was shot down in the Belgorod region carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, killing all 74 people aboard. Ukraine didn't contest the plane went down but argued that Moscow had failed to say in advance it was carrying POWs. (Russian Investigative Committee via AP)

