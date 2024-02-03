GIRLS
6A-Central
Bryant 52, Jonesboro 46
Conway 78, North Little Rock 65
Cabot 55, Little Rock Southwest 19
6A-West
Rogers 50, Bentonville West 49
Fort Smith Northside 64, Springdale Har-Ber 63
Rogers Heritage 49, Bentonville 39
Springdale 60, Fort Smith Southside 35
5A-Central
Mount St. Mary 45, eStem 22
Vilonia 68, Little Rock Christian 47
Sylvan Hills 53, Maumelle 29
5A-East
Marion 59, West Memphis 55
Greene County Tech 40, Nettleton 38
Searcy 52, Paragould 34
Batesville 55, Valley View 48
5A-South
Benton 45, White Hall 37
Lake Hamilton 50, Hot Springs 34
5A-West
Harrison 44, Alma 37
Mountain Home 56, Siloam Springs 46
Greenwood 89, Russellville 55
Van Buren 50, Greenbrier 34
4A-1
Farmington 73, Gentry 30
Prairie Grove 55, Gravette 48
Pea Ridge 48, Berryville 40
4A-4
Ozark 40, Clarksville 34
Morrilton 62, Waldron 35
4A-5
Heber Springs 64, Bauxite 37
Pulaski Academy 57, Little Rock Hall 41
4A-7
Camden Fairview 73, Arkadelphia 56
Magnolia 59, Ashdown 54
Nashville 74, Malvern 28
4A-8
Hamburg 53, Monticello 38
Star City 60, Mills 38
Watson Chapel 62, Stuttgart 57
3A-1
Flippin 58, Lincoln 54
Valley Springs 58, Elkins 48
Bergman 69, West Fork 14
3A-2
Salem 58, Cave City 26
Melbourne 57, Newport 34
Mountain View 47, Walnut Ridge 37
Tuckerman 68, Hoxie 41
3A-4
Cedarville 32, Charleston 26
Hackett 57, Paris 53
Booneville 49, Two Rivers 34
3A-5
Atkins 45, Baptist Prep 43
Perryville 61, Central Ark. Christian 32
3A-6
Bald Knob 87, LISA Academy North 17
Harding Academy 50, Riverview 30
Episcopal Collegiate 41, Pangburn 33
3A-7
Jessieville 57, Benton Harmony Grove 46
Centerpoint 44, Prescott 23
Fouke 71, Genoa Central 19
3A-8
DeWitt 57, Lake Village 42
Dumas 57, Camden Harmony Grove 7
McGehee 59, Drew Central 46
2A-1
Cotter 49, Eureka Springs 14
Life Way Christian 55, Haas Hall Bentonville 24
Ozark Mountain 47, Greenland 36
2A-2
Marshall 65, Izard County 49
Quitman 57, Sloan-Hendrix 41
2A-4
Mansfield 63, Hector 22
Mountainburg 55, Magazine 31
2A-5
Bigelow 63, England 44
Poyen 41, Conway St. Joseph 39
2A-6
Barton 62, Marianna 10
Des Arc 68, McCrory 35
2A-7
Murfreesboro 43, Caddo Hills 41
1A-1W
Thaden 27, County Line 21
Ozark Catholic 42, Founders Classical 10
1A-3
Marked Tree 46, Hillcrest 41
Maynard 52, Armorel 37
1A-5
Clarendon 50, Midland 14
1A-7
Blevins 64, Oden 34
Taylor 55, Mount Ida 42
1A-8
Emerson 68, Hermitage 32
Nevada 63, Hampton 48
Strong 63, Dermott 58
Nonconference
Viola 54, Alpena 37
West Side Greers Ferry 60, Nemo Vista 42
Spring Hill 47, West Side Christian 28
BOYS
6A-Central
Bryant 56, Jonesboro 54
North Little Rock 59, Conway 46
Little Rock Southwest 68, Cabot 67, 2OT
6A-West
Bentonville West 46, Rogers 39
Springdale Har-Ber 75, Fort Smith Northside 59
Rogers Heritage 66, Bentonville 57
Springdale 67, Fort Smith Southside 41
5A-Central
Little Rock Parkview 61, Jacksonville 60
Little Rock Catholic 56, eStem 43
Maumelle 61, Sylvan Hills 59
5A-East
Marion 56, West Memphis 42
Nettleton 72, Greene County Tech 60
Searcy 78, Paragould 49
Valley View 66, Batesville 36
5A-South
Benton 60, White Hall 42
Lake Hamilton 62, Hot Springs 28
Pine Bluff 61, Hot Springs Lakeside 35
5A-West
Alma 65, Harrison 56
Mountain Home 59, Siloam Springs 49
Greenwood 44, Russellville 39
Van Buren 62, Greenbrier 45
4A-1
Farmington 89, Gentry 37
Gravette 40, Prairie Grove 39
Pea Ridge 60, Berryville 44
Shiloh Christian 57, Huntsville 50
4A-3
Blytheville 61, Trumann 58
Brookland 50, Southside Batesville 25
Jonesboro Westside 74, Highland 54
4A-4
Ozark 54, Clarksville 47
Dardanelle 49, Mena 43
4A-5
Little Rock Christian 90, Bauxite 33
Clinton 69, LISA Academy West 43
Little Rock Hall 50, Pulaski Academy 39
4A-7
Camden Fairview 60, Arkadelphia 56
Hope 69, De Queen 43
Magnolia 82, Ashdown 21
Nashville 74, Malvern 53
4A-8
Warren 76, Crossett 44
Monticello 51, Hamburg 33
Mills 88, Star City 45
Watson Chapel 66, Stuttgart 63
3A-1
Elkins 58, Valley Springs 52
Bergman 57, West Fork 50
3A-2
Melbourne 68, Newport 47
Tuckerman 79, Hoxie 46
3A-3
Gosnell 63, Manila 60
3A-4
Charleston 65, Cedarville 37
Hackett 53, Paris 42
Booneville 60, Two Rivers 19
3A-5
Lamar 62, Maumelle Charter 53
3A-6
Bald Knob 57, LISA Academy North 42
Riverview 58, Harding Academy 42
Pangburn 43, Episcopal Collegiate 38
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove 55, Jessieville 52, OT
Centerpoint 57, Prescott 45
3A-8
Lake Village 65, DeWitt 53
Dumas 74, Camden Harmony Grove 39
2A-1
Cotter 54, Eureka Springs 27
Life Way Christian 67, Haas Hall Bentonville 62
Greenland 48, Ozark Mountain 40
Yellville-Summit 77, Haas Hall Rogers 42
2A-2
Marshall 84, Izard County 56
Sloan-Hendrix 65, Quitman 28
2A-3
Bay 66, Rector 51
Buffalo Island Central 57, Cross County 24
Riverside 84, Earle 70
East Poinsett County 56, Marmaduke 43
2A-4
Mansfield 53, Hector 52
Lavaca 61, Johnson County Westside 59
Mountainburg 63, Magazine 37
2A-5
Conway Christian 55, Jacksonville Lighthouse 43
Bigelow 60, England 55, OT
Magnet Cove 39, Mountain Pine 32
2A-6
Marianna 70, Barton 60
Palestine-Wheatley 75, Carlisle 42
2A-7
Murfreesboro 73, Caddo Hills 41
1A-1W
County Line 70, Thaden 34
Mulberry 81, Decatur 24
Ozark Catholic 62, Founders Classical 48
1A-2
Concord 69, Norfork 39
1A-3
Armorel 54, Maynard 40
1A-5
Brinkley 68, Scott Charter 24
1A-8
Emerson 64, Hermitage 60
Bearden 62, Friendship Aspire 35
Nonconference
Viola 52, Alpena 35
Sheridan 56, Beebe 45
White County Central 65, Calico Rock 39
Green Forest 47, Lead Hill 38
West Side Greers Ferry 74, Nemo Vista 45
Shirley 94, Omaha 88
Timbo 51, Mountain Home Christian 49
Union Christian 59, Sacred Heart 44