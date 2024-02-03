Scores

Today at 1:53 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

GIRLS

6A-Central

Bryant 52, Jonesboro 46

Conway 78, North Little Rock 65

Cabot 55, Little Rock Southwest 19

6A-West

Rogers 50, Bentonville West 49

Fort Smith Northside 64, Springdale Har-Ber 63

Rogers Heritage 49, Bentonville 39

Springdale 60, Fort Smith Southside 35

5A-Central

Mount St. Mary 45, eStem 22

Vilonia 68, Little Rock Christian 47

Sylvan Hills 53, Maumelle 29

5A-East

Marion 59, West Memphis 55

Greene County Tech 40, Nettleton 38

Searcy 52, Paragould 34

Batesville 55, Valley View 48

5A-South

Benton 45, White Hall 37

Lake Hamilton 50, Hot Springs 34

5A-West

Harrison 44, Alma 37

Mountain Home 56, Siloam Springs 46

Greenwood 89, Russellville 55

Van Buren 50, Greenbrier 34

4A-1

Farmington 73, Gentry 30

Prairie Grove 55, Gravette 48

Pea Ridge 48, Berryville 40

4A-4

Ozark 40, Clarksville 34

Morrilton 62, Waldron 35

4A-5

Heber Springs 64, Bauxite 37

Pulaski Academy 57, Little Rock Hall 41

4A-7

Camden Fairview 73, Arkadelphia 56

Magnolia 59, Ashdown 54

Nashville 74, Malvern 28

4A-8

Hamburg 53, Monticello 38

Star City 60, Mills 38

Watson Chapel 62, Stuttgart 57

3A-1

Flippin 58, Lincoln 54

Valley Springs 58, Elkins 48

Bergman 69, West Fork 14

3A-2

Salem 58, Cave City 26

Melbourne 57, Newport 34

Mountain View 47, Walnut Ridge 37

Tuckerman 68, Hoxie 41

3A-4

Cedarville 32, Charleston 26

Hackett 57, Paris 53

Booneville 49, Two Rivers 34

3A-5

Atkins 45, Baptist Prep 43

Perryville 61, Central Ark. Christian 32

3A-6

Bald Knob 87, LISA Academy North 17

Harding Academy 50, Riverview 30

Episcopal Collegiate 41, Pangburn 33

3A-7

Jessieville 57, Benton Harmony Grove 46

Centerpoint 44, Prescott 23

Fouke 71, Genoa Central 19

3A-8

DeWitt 57, Lake Village 42

Dumas 57, Camden Harmony Grove 7

McGehee 59, Drew Central 46

2A-1

Cotter 49, Eureka Springs 14

Life Way Christian 55, Haas Hall Bentonville 24

Ozark Mountain 47, Greenland 36

2A-2

Marshall 65, Izard County 49

Quitman 57, Sloan-Hendrix 41

2A-4

Mansfield 63, Hector 22

Mountainburg 55, Magazine 31

2A-5

Bigelow 63, England 44

Poyen 41, Conway St. Joseph 39

2A-6

Barton 62, Marianna 10

Des Arc 68, McCrory 35

2A-7

Murfreesboro 43, Caddo Hills 41

1A-1W

Thaden 27, County Line 21

Ozark Catholic 42, Founders Classical 10

1A-3

Marked Tree 46, Hillcrest 41

Maynard 52, Armorel 37

1A-5

Clarendon 50, Midland 14

1A-7

Blevins 64, Oden 34

Taylor 55, Mount Ida 42

1A-8

Emerson 68, Hermitage 32

Nevada 63, Hampton 48

Strong 63, Dermott 58

Nonconference

Viola 54, Alpena 37

West Side Greers Ferry 60, Nemo Vista 42

Spring Hill 47, West Side Christian 28

BOYS

6A-Central

Bryant 56, Jonesboro 54

North Little Rock 59, Conway 46

Little Rock Southwest 68, Cabot 67, 2OT

6A-West

Bentonville West 46, Rogers 39

Springdale Har-Ber 75, Fort Smith Northside 59

Rogers Heritage 66, Bentonville 57

Springdale 67, Fort Smith Southside 41

5A-Central

Little Rock Parkview 61, Jacksonville 60

Little Rock Catholic 56, eStem 43

Maumelle 61, Sylvan Hills 59

5A-East

Marion 56, West Memphis 42

Nettleton 72, Greene County Tech 60

Searcy 78, Paragould 49

Valley View 66, Batesville 36

5A-South

Benton 60, White Hall 42

Lake Hamilton 62, Hot Springs 28

Pine Bluff 61, Hot Springs Lakeside 35

5A-West

Alma 65, Harrison 56

Mountain Home 59, Siloam Springs 49

Greenwood 44, Russellville 39

Van Buren 62, Greenbrier 45

4A-1

Farmington 89, Gentry 37

Gravette 40, Prairie Grove 39

Pea Ridge 60, Berryville 44

Shiloh Christian 57, Huntsville 50

4A-3

Blytheville 61, Trumann 58

Brookland 50, Southside Batesville 25

Jonesboro Westside 74, Highland 54

4A-4

Ozark 54, Clarksville 47

Dardanelle 49, Mena 43

4A-5

Little Rock Christian 90, Bauxite 33

Clinton 69, LISA Academy West 43

Little Rock Hall 50, Pulaski Academy 39

4A-7

Camden Fairview 60, Arkadelphia 56

Hope 69, De Queen 43

Magnolia 82, Ashdown 21

Nashville 74, Malvern 53

4A-8

Warren 76, Crossett 44

Monticello 51, Hamburg 33

Mills 88, Star City 45

Watson Chapel 66, Stuttgart 63

3A-1

Elkins 58, Valley Springs 52

Bergman 57, West Fork 50

3A-2

Melbourne 68, Newport 47

Tuckerman 79, Hoxie 46

3A-3

Gosnell 63, Manila 60

3A-4

Charleston 65, Cedarville 37

Hackett 53, Paris 42

Booneville 60, Two Rivers 19

3A-5

Lamar 62, Maumelle Charter 53

3A-6

Bald Knob 57, LISA Academy North 42

Riverview 58, Harding Academy 42

Pangburn 43, Episcopal Collegiate 38

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 55, Jessieville 52, OT

Centerpoint 57, Prescott 45

3A-8

Lake Village 65, DeWitt 53

Dumas 74, Camden Harmony Grove 39

2A-1

Cotter 54, Eureka Springs 27

Life Way Christian 67, Haas Hall Bentonville 62

Greenland 48, Ozark Mountain 40

Yellville-Summit 77, Haas Hall Rogers 42

2A-2

Marshall 84, Izard County 56

Sloan-Hendrix 65, Quitman 28

2A-3

Bay 66, Rector 51

Buffalo Island Central 57, Cross County 24

Riverside 84, Earle 70

East Poinsett County 56, Marmaduke 43

2A-4

Mansfield 53, Hector 52

Lavaca 61, Johnson County Westside 59

Mountainburg 63, Magazine 37

2A-5

Conway Christian 55, Jacksonville Lighthouse 43

Bigelow 60, England 55, OT

Magnet Cove 39, Mountain Pine 32

2A-6

Marianna 70, Barton 60

Palestine-Wheatley 75, Carlisle 42

2A-7

Murfreesboro 73, Caddo Hills 41

1A-1W

County Line 70, Thaden 34

Mulberry 81, Decatur 24

Ozark Catholic 62, Founders Classical 48

1A-2

Concord 69, Norfork 39

1A-3

Armorel 54, Maynard 40

1A-5

Brinkley 68, Scott Charter 24

1A-8

Emerson 64, Hermitage 60

Bearden 62, Friendship Aspire 35

Nonconference

Viola 52, Alpena 35

Sheridan 56, Beebe 45

White County Central 65, Calico Rock 39

Green Forest 47, Lead Hill 38

West Side Greers Ferry 74, Nemo Vista 45

Shirley 94, Omaha 88

Timbo 51, Mountain Home Christian 49

Union Christian 59, Sacred Heart 44